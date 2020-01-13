Akon finalizes plans for its "CITY OF AKON,quot; in Senegal

%MINIFYHTML1d84421090f6b2ac0314595953534c369% %MINIFYHTML1d84421090f6b2ac0314595953534c3610%

Roommates, Akon has been making very large movements in silence. After previously declaring his plans to open his own city abroad, he seems to have fulfilled his promise, as he has just given fans an update on "AKON CITY,quot;.

As for social networks, Akon published an update on plans for his own city in Senegal, and things are definitely going well. He shared the news that the agreement is made for AKON CITY to be built in Senegal. In an Instagram post complete with a photo of him with the signed agreement, he wrote the legend "I have just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. We look forward to receiving it there in the future."

Akon has been working to develop its own city in Senegal since March 2019, when the initial construction began. At that time, he explained his aspirations for AKON CITY during an interview with Nick Cannon, saying: "We started construction in March, and stage two will be 2025. It is in Senegal, West Africa."



At that time, he also explained that the city would have an economy that Akoin would use, the official cryptocurrency he created. In addition, the city will have its own airport that will run completely with solar energy.

While there are still more details about AKON CITY and there is no timeline on when the city will be officially open to travelers, the fact that things have ended is certainly a good start.

Roommates, what do you think about this?