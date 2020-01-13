Adam Sandler has this hilarious reaction upon learning of his snub of the Oscar 2020

WENN / Instar

The actor of & # 39; Uncut Gems & # 39; He manages to make fun of missing the Best Actor nomination, but his co-star in & # 39; The Waterboy & # 39 ;, Kathy Bates, insists that & # 39; was stolen & # 39 ;.

Adam Sandler He is relieved to have been rejected at this year's Academy Awards, joking that he can now remove his suit.

The comedian received the Best Actor award for his role in the crime thriller of 2019 "Uncut gems", but I was not on the list for the category on Monday, January 13, when the list of Oscar nominees was launched.

"Bad news: Sandman doesn't receive love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits," Sandler wrote on Twitter.

The star went on to congratulate his colleagues who received Oscar nominations, pointing to Kathy Bates in particular, who got a nod to the best supporting actress for her work as director Clint eastwoodterrorist attack drama "Richard Jewell".

"Congratulations to all my friends who were nominated, especially to Mama," Adam wrote, referring to Kathy's role as her mother in her 1998 sports comedy "The Waterboy."

In response to the sweet tweet, Bates responded to his son in the movie: "I love you, my Bobby Boucher! You were robbed! But mom loves you … !!!"

Kathy Bates believes that Adam Sandler was stripped of his Oscar nomination.

The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on February 9.