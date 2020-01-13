Adam Sandler has the best reaction to his snub of the Oscar 2020

No nomination? No problem!

Leave it to Adam Sandler to make your 2020 Oscars snub the funniest thing that has happened so far this year. On Monday morning, Academy Award nominations were read by Issa Rae Y John cho, and it was revealed that Adam did not receive the Best Actor award for his decisive role in his career as Howard Ratner in the film Uncut gems.

While the comedian acknowledged that he was upset by the news, he also took the time to congratulate one of his former co-stars. "Bad news: Sandman does not receive love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits," captioned a photo of Kathy Bates in Waterboy. "Congratulations to all my friends who were nominated, especially Mama."

%MINIFYHTML3149ffc32c9f5a16c4f88e0db518475811% %MINIFYHTML3149ffc32c9f5a16c4f88e0db518475812%

Kathy played Adam's mother in the iconic 1998 film, and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress this year for her role in Richard Jewell. Adam may not get the gold, but he will certainly be at home cheering for his former co-star.