Adam Sandler has the best reaction to his snub of the Oscar 2020

No nomination? No problem!
Leave it to Adam Sandler to make your 2020 Oscars snub the funniest thing that has happened so far this year. On Monday morning, Academy Award nominations were read by Issa Rae Y John cho, and it was revealed that Adam did not receive the Best Actor award for his decisive role in his career as Howard Ratner in the film Uncut gems.
While the comedian acknowledged that he was upset by the news, he also took the time to congratulate one of his former co-stars. "Bad news: Sandman does not receive love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits," captioned a photo of Kathy Bates in Waterboy. "Congratulations to all my friends who were nominated, especially Mama."
Kathy played Adam's mother in the iconic 1998 film, and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress this year for her role in Richard Jewell. Adam may not get the gold, but he will certainly be at home cheering for his former co-star.
Kathy responded to Adam on its own page with an equally hilarious recoil. "I love you, my Bobby Boucher! You were robbed! But mom loves you!" She shared on her Twitter. "I learned a new word of urban jargon for you! You're a GOAT! Not the one we eat at home, son!"
Adam was also right about one thing, he will definitely stop wearing suits. The star has been on many red carpets this season promoting Uncut gems, and was honored last week at the Annual Awards Gala of the National Review Board, where he received the Best Actor award. He also had a sweet moment with one of his other frequent co-stars. drew Barrymore.
He even drowned while talking about his trip together. "Drew, that was amazing. You were just saying all that and it was amazing. You just said it and I know you thought about it, but you were great," he shared before giving his speech. "I'm glad we met and I'm glad we did everything … and we always make our movies together and I love you, friend. And I love your children and I love everything about you."
He may not be ready for an Oscar, but he's still the Sandman!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML3149ffc32c9f5a16c4f88e0db518475813%