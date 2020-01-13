Actor Daniel Kaluuya: "I didn't get papers in the UK because of the color of my skin!"

British actor Daniel Kaluuya is exposing the British film industry, claiming that he was snubbed by many roles due to the color of his skin.

"I was going for a lot of things [in England]," the Get Out star told the Sunday Times. "But I didn't get papers because of the color of my skin. It wasn't fair. It was a trap."

Then he went on to give an example of such racism:

"It was 10 rounds of auditions. It was me and a white boy as the protagonists. It was about aliens. And I realized when I was going to an audition that the other boy had been given an acting coach. They didn't like that they will love him, "he explained.

"In any other profession, that would be strange, but it was accepted in mine," he continued. "It happened a few times and I said: & # 39; No, I'm not an idiot & # 39;".