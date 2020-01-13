Abe from Japan warns that conflict with Iran affects everyone | News

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on a visit to the Middle East in hopes of calming the tensions caused by the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, warned that the military confrontation with Iran will damage peace and stability throughout the world.

Abe's comments came at the beginning of a five-day tour of the Gulf that had been questioned after Tehran responded to the murder of Soleimani by firing missiles at the bases that house US troops in Iraq, causing fears of a war total.

Plus:

But as those concerns subsided, Abe decided to continue the visit and on Sunday discussed regional tensions during a one-hour meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman in the northwest of al-Ula province, according to Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Masato Ohtaka.

"Any military confrontation in the region that includes a country like Iran will have an effect not only on peace and stability in the region but on the peace and stability of the entire world," Abe said, according to Ohtaka.

Abe asked "all relevant countries to participate in diplomatic efforts to calm tensions," Ohtaka added.

The spokesman said the two leaders agreed to work closely in maritime security in the region and discussed Tokyo's decision to send a destroyer for intelligence activities along with two P-3C patrol planes to the Middle East.

However, Japan has said it will not join a US-led coalition in the region.

Tokyo has traveled a very fine line by balancing its key alliance with Washington and its long-standing relationships and interests with Tehran.

Ohtaka said Abe stressed the importance of a continuous and stable supply of Saudi oil to Japan.

The prime minister's tour will also include visits to the United Arab Emirates and Oman.