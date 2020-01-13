Abby Huntsman leaves "The View,quot; after two seasons – Look at his ad!

%MINIFYHTML1cfdfc0bc28ce7fd8462db2fef9f0aca9% %MINIFYHTML1cfdfc0bc28ce7fd8462db2fef9f0aca10%

Amid much speculation that Meghan McCain was going to leave The View after her explosive arguments with her co-hosts, it turns out that someone is really leaving the program, but it's not her! Instead, the one who must sign is none other than Abby Huntsman!

The 33-year-old journalist has been part of the talk show for no more than two seasons, but has made the decision to leave to help her father, Jon Huntsman Jr., with his governor campaign.

In a note to the staff, earlier today, he stated that: "ABC has been my family for a long time and I am grateful to have had a seat at the table of such an iconic show … After much deliberation, I,quot; I have decided leave The View to devote full time to supporting my father and his campaign for the governor of Utah. You know that I think the world of you all ‘

"I say goodbye today."@HuntsmanAbby announces that she is leaving @The view To help direct his father's campaign for governor of Utah: "It is not common in life that you have these moments to fight for something you are passionate about." https://t.co/VTJUxjEuW6 pic.twitter.com/XsGahw3VPc – The view (@TheView) January 13, 2020

She also told them that "you are some of the most talented, hardworking and genuine people I have worked with." The staff is the engine of the program and you never get enough credit for what you do. I applaud and thank you for welcoming me to the family the first day. You always made me look so much better than I could have done it alone. Thank you for believing in me and for all the laughter along the way. "

As fans remember, Huntsman joined The View in September 2018.

After he announced his departure from the program today, the executive producers shared a super sweet message in which they expressed their dedication and more!

It also seems that her co-hosts will miss her a lot despite her many conflicts in the program.

After all, Huntsman herself has insisted that they are still close friends and care a lot about each other, regardless of their arguments on many topics.

