Abby Hunstman left his eyes on the work environment & # 39; & # 39; Toxic & # 39; & # 39;

After co-hosting Sight since 2018 Abby Huntsman He announced Monday that he was leaving the ABC daytime talk show.
According to CNN, his decision to leave the program comes amid Huntsman's complaints about a "problematic culture,quot; and "recent tensions between her and her co-host Meghan McCain".
From his departure from Sight, Huntsman said: "This is always something very difficult to do. And especially this table because it is a really special table. The most iconic program I think of on television and the smartest women I've worked with. But today I'm saying goodbye." .
Your last day will be Friday, January 17. The 33-year-old is leaving the talk show to meet with her father. Jon Huntsman Jr.The governor campaign. "After much deliberation during the holidays, I decided to leave the program to devote myself full time in support of my father and his campaign for the governor of Utah," he said.
Also, according to half a dozen people who talked to CNN Business He also described a "toxic work environment, including a sour relationship between Huntsman and McCain. The dispute with McCain was only a factor in Huntsman's feeling that she should leave."
On a note to the program staff, Huntsman also shared: "You know, I think it's your world. You are some of the most talented, hardworking and genuine people I've worked with. The staff is the engine of the program and you never get enough credit for what you do. I applaud you and thank you for welcoming me to the family the first day. You always made me look so much better than I could have on my own. Thank you for believing in me and for all the laughs along the way. "
In addition, people who witnessed and familiar with the tense relationship of Huntsman and McCain said CNN Business that the two "were allies behind the scenes until recently, when there was a dispute between the two women."
Apparently, the conflict was about Huntsman's conversation about his children on the show because McCain, who wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times Upon his miscarriage, he felt that the "chats centered on the children of his co-host were insensitive."
One of the people familiar with the matter said: "Abby was tired of Meghan reprimanding her for perceiving slips. Finally, she decided that she didn't need this job and that it wasn't worth it." According to others, the two women have made peace with respect to this argument.
Huntsman also met with Barbara Fedida, senior vice president of talent at ABC News, last week to inform you of your departure from the program. According to those with knowledge of what happened during that meeting, Huntsman shared his complaints about the toxic work environment in Sight.
Despite what happened on and off the air, McCain wished Huntsman "nothing but the best in his next chapter,quot; during Monday's show.
He added: "I think leading a governor campaign is a very good reason to leave the program. We all love them very much." The two hugged at the end of the show.
An ABC spokesman said CNN Business in a statement on Monday, "We have an incredible panel of intelligent and dynamic women in The view, who bring a great passion and a strong point of view to the show every day. They can discuss difficult issues and fiercely discuss both parties and then agree to disagree and return to the table for the next hot topic. There has always been a fascination for the backstage on the show since the program began, but they do a hard job going there every day to share their opinions and beliefs on live television. "
