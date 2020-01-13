Abby Hunstman left his eyes on the work environment & # 39; & # 39; Toxic & # 39; & # 39;

After co-hosting Sight since 2018 Abby Huntsman He announced Monday that he was leaving the ABC daytime talk show.

According to CNN, his decision to leave the program comes amid Huntsman's complaints about a "problematic culture,quot; and "recent tensions between her and her co-host Meghan McCain".

From his departure from Sight, Huntsman said: "This is always something very difficult to do. And especially this table because it is a really special table. The most iconic program I think of on television and the smartest women I've worked with. But today I'm saying goodbye." .

Your last day will be Friday, January 17. The 33-year-old is leaving the talk show to meet with her father. Jon Huntsman Jr.The governor campaign. "After much deliberation during the holidays, I decided to leave the program to devote myself full time in support of my father and his campaign for the governor of Utah," he said.

Also, according to half a dozen people who talked to CNN Business He also described a "toxic work environment, including a sour relationship between Huntsman and McCain. The dispute with McCain was only a factor in Huntsman's feeling that she should leave."