A short Biography of Donald Cerrone as known as Cowboy

Donald Cerrone is a well-known professional MMA fighter from the United States of America. The fans of Cerrone called Cowboy, its also as known popular name of Donald Anthony Cerrone.

It’s amazing to note that Cowboy was a professional boxer. Now he is most popular in MMA ( Mixed materials Arts) fight.

According to records, it seems that Cowboy is the only fighter in UFC, who has many post-fight bonuses.

If we take a look at current UFC rankings, it appears that he ranks in the 5th position in the UFC Lightweight rankings.

Where Cowboy was born in?

Cowboy took birth in Colorado on March 29, 1983. He’s an American by nationality and Mexican by ethnicity.

He grew up as an ordinary kid in Denver. He achieved his early education from Air Academy High School in United States. After the separation of his parents, he had to live with his grandparents.

Was Cowboy Ordinary?

The cowboy took birth with a cleft lip. Although it was repaired when he was young, there were still some issues. Somehow, it turned out that he was affected by Attention Deficit Disorder.

Because of such disorder, he grew up while fighting with others as well as himself. No, he wasn’t an ordinary kid. Destiny wants him to fight. So we are now know him as a great fighter as well as boxer.

The Rise of Cowboy

In the beginning, Cowboy started his career from a gymnasium, which is known as Freedom Fighters.

Jon Jones and Rashad Evans were the first people who trained him.

Finally, he signed a contract to fight in WEC.

In 2010, UFC and WEC merged and all WEC fighters were asked to join UFC.

Dana White often label Cowboy as the best welterweight fighter.

What Cowboy Has Achieved So Far?

Although Cowboy wasn’t able to win all matches, he still made an astonishing mark on the entire MMA world. From having a perfect MMA career to 3 Fight of the Night titles, 3 Knockout of the Night to 5 Performance of the Night, Submission of the Night to $7 million of net worth – Cowboy has achieved a lot so far.

Relationship Status of Cowboy?

Cowboy is in love with a girl named Lindsay Sheffield. They both sometimes seen together in public and private places.

In April 2018, Lindsay became pregnant with Cowboy’s baby. On June 29, 2018, they welcomed their first child, Dacson Danger Cerrone.

How is Donald Cerrone as a Fighter?

Indeed! He is a great person. He remains cheerful, exciting, joyful and decent. He has nothing to do with a bad attitude. We’re not saying this but the world perceives him this way, which is quite impressive. However, we don’t know much about him because we’ve not lived with him.

What is the next fight of Cowboy in 2020?

Cowboy’s will prepread for UFC 246, which will take place on January 18, 2020. It’s going to be a clash with the King of UFC “Conor McGregor”

Cowboy's will prepread for UFC 246, which will take place on January 18, 2020. It's going to be a clash with the King of UFC "Conor McGregor"

The world MMA fan's are waiting for the biggest UFC match of the year Twenty-Twenty? We don't think so! After all, he's the great Cowboy. It's just a beginning for him. Anyway, this is the reason why UFC world calls him the busiest fighter of Mixed Materials Arts.