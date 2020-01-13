A new home for the French socialists, on the outskirts of Paris

Some socialists say those failures still leave them a chance. The optimists launched the movement of the party from the Seventh District of Paris a year ago due to financial restrictions, not as a withdrawal but as an opportunity for rebirth, an opportunity to shed their image of being limousine liberals and the "caviar gauche,quot;.

Their new home in Ivry-sur-Seine, a suburb of the eastern working class, which gentrifies in the pockets, which remains a stronghold of the French Communist Party, represents that aspiration, they say.

"The symbol we sought was to be able to say that we are, once again, among those we are called to represent," said Olivier Faure, general secretary of the party, adding that the former party supporters "sometimes felt abandoned once they they were in power. "

In an interview in his office with glass walls, Mr. Faure, 51, displayed a map so that his party regained its relevance. He said his party would focus on the destructive effects of globalization and free markets on people and the environment.

Just as his party had represented the workers in the past, he needed to address the needs of those who work in an "iberized economy," which "are actually slaves to algorithms and management methods that are extremely brutal."

Like all parties in France, from the extreme left to the extreme right, the Socialists were very aware of the growing importance of Environment as electoral issue. For Faure, the biggest victims of climate change were the losers of globalization, and his party must make his mission to defend them.