A new home for the French socialists, on the outskirts of Paris

IVRY-SUR-SEINE, France – Maybe it was the equivalent of moving from the Upper East Side from Manhattan to Queens or Staten Island or even New Jersey.
For decades, the headquarters of the Socialist Party, which held the presidency of France until just a couple of years ago, settled in the heart of Paris, a walk through the best schools in the country; the museums of Orsay and Louvre; the National Assembly and, on the other side of the Seine, the Elysee Palace. A constellation of Michelin-starred restaurants shone from all directions.
Today, his new home, in a converted pharmaceutical factory, shares a block with a scrap distributor and a beverage wholesaler, just behind the railroad tracks of the commuter transport system that serves the "banlieue,quot; or suburb of Ivry -south. -Seine. An unconditional party grumbled that his "GPS could not find the street,quot;, but even some locals seemed lost.
"Really?" Kamrul Islam said when he was informed that the Socialist Party of France was a two-minute walk from his Hawaiian-style poke bowl restaurant, adding that he was less interested in politics than in food. “Before they were tacos in France, now it's time to click. I don't know how many years we will survive with the poke bowls. But we will not change anything until we see that it is bad. "
For years, the Socialist Party survived thanks to a growing free market economy and liberal social policies, but it did not change despite the growing popular discontent with the bipartisan system in which a comfortable place had been secured. Reflecting the decline of social democrats across Europe, the socialists of France were unable to capitalize on the anger over globalization and growing inequality, giving these problems especially to the populists of the extreme right.
Since 2017, the Socialist Party has suffered a series of electoral defeats so disastrous that its own survival remains in doubt. The biggest beneficiary, of course, has been President Emmanuel Macron himself, a former investment banker and a brief intruder with the Socialists before he left them in 2017 to create his own centrist party.
But since then, Mr. Macron has also had trouble connecting with working-class voters who used to form the nucleus of socialist supporters. Instead, he has earned the reputation of the president of the rich and faced the wrath of the yellow vest movement in a country of ever-widening social divisions.
Some socialists say those failures still leave them a chance. The optimists launched the movement of the party from the Seventh District of Paris a year ago due to financial restrictions, not as a withdrawal but as an opportunity for rebirth, an opportunity to shed their image of being limousine liberals and the "caviar gauche,quot;.
Their new home in Ivry-sur-Seine, a suburb of the eastern working class, which gentrifies in the pockets, which remains a stronghold of the French Communist Party, represents that aspiration, they say.
"The symbol we sought was to be able to say that we are, once again, among those we are called to represent," said Olivier Faure, general secretary of the party, adding that the former party supporters "sometimes felt abandoned once they they were in power. "
In an interview in his office with glass walls, Mr. Faure, 51, displayed a map so that his party regained its relevance. He said his party would focus on the destructive effects of globalization and free markets on people and the environment.
Just as his party had represented the workers in the past, he needed to address the needs of those who work in an "iberized economy," which "are actually slaves to algorithms and management methods that are extremely brutal."
Like all parties in France, from the extreme left to the extreme right, the Socialists were very aware of the growing importance of Environment as electoral issue. For Faure, the biggest victims of climate change were the losers of globalization, and his party must make his mission to defend them.
Focusing on these issues, he said, would lead to "the renewal of social democrats with one condition: that they integrate these changes into their vision and become again a disruptive force, and not simply the good guides of the free market revolution." "
It was during the term of the last socialist president, François Hollande, who served from 2012 to 2017, that there was a "break,quot; between the party and its supporters of the working class, Faure said. The traditional party base "felt betrayed,quot; by Hollande's favorable business policies: Macron was a senior advisor, then minister of economy, and especially a labor law that facilitated the hiring and firing of people, he added.
The momentum of the party on socially liberal issues, such as gay marriage, made it better known as the election of the urban "booby,quot; or bourgeois bohemian.
The Socialists fell into an "intellectual laziness,quot; encouraged by the bipartisan system of France, which faced the left with the right, he said. They did not realize that "gradually there were many French who were disconnected and no longer saw a place on the right or on the left."
Today, with the socialists in disarray, the dominant parties in France are, instead, La République en Marche de Macron and the far-right National Rally of Marine Le Pen.
But the socialists are not alone in their pain. What happened to them happened in other parts of Europe: Germany, Italy and increasingly in Britain, where the Social Democrats and the Labor Party had dominated after the end of the Cold War, but fell into a constant crisis.
"They could not understand the consequences of globalization," said Alain Bergounioux, an expert historian in socialism.
Today, he added, the party’s place in the nation’s political spectrum has shrunk: many working-class voters shifted to the extreme right, while Macron and the ascending greens seized the left-wing middle class voters .
Jean-Christophe Cambadélis, who served as general secretary of the party between 2014 and 2017, said that to regain relevance the left of France would need a more radical transformation, with the Socialists establishing formal ties with ideological allies.
A new party on the left would succeed only by offering a new vision that, he said, should focus on fighting for "individual integrity,quot; in the face of puzzling changes, such as climate change, the digital economy and medical revolutions.
"It is not the concept of the emancipation of the workers of the 1960s," he said, "but one that says that, in our era of revolutions, the integrity of human beings must be defended."
The future seemed unlimited when the party moved to its former headquarters, on 10 rue de Solférino, in the Seventh District, months before the Socialists won the presidency for the first time, with François Mitterrand in 1981. At that time, the election The place had a different message: "To show that the left was ready to govern," Faure said.
Not that there are no critics. For a party dedicated to defending the working class, an address in one of the richest neighborhoods in the capital sounded dissonant.
There was also the last inconvenience of the building: a vast M-shaped building that was once owned by a princess who was known for having one of the most sought-after salons in Paris and for having a pet elephant.
Its sale for the party, to a French developer, brought almost 46 million euros, or about $ 51 million, which he used to pay debts and buy his new headquarters for € 7 million, renovations included.
Many party officials openly complained about the measure. Julien Dray, a legendary party arranger whose exploits have been the basis of the hit series, "Baron Noir, "he told French media that his,quot; GPS could not find the street "where the new headquarters is located.
"It's true," Dray said in a recent interview in Paris.
He added: “We panic and rush to sell to reduce costs. But symbolically that hurt us a lot. It gave the impression that the Socialist Party did not believe in itself. "
Cambadélis, the former leader behind the sale of the former headquarters, said there was no other option. He said he would have preferred to move to a more modest area at least within Paris. Many party members were depressed because their new home was just outside the road around Paris, called Périphérique, he said.
"We were becoming peripheral," he said.
In Ivry-sur-Seine, the party still seemed to be looking for its place in a changing banlieue. A A housing project that once symbolized the power of the French communists was demolished.
But the communists were still in charge and, during a recent Thursday lunch, their local leaders cuddled up at a corner table in O & # 39; Papillon, an elegant restaurant one block from the new socialist headquarters.
So far, the Socialists have kept a low profile in their new neighborhood, according to many locals, who said they saw very little pedestrian traffic inside and outside the new headquarters.
"The socialists are in a very silly part of Ivry, with many lofts of artists," said Benjamin Gozlan, a painter and illustrator who was born and still lives in Ivry-sur-Seine. "They held a reception after moving. But they really haven't made any waves."