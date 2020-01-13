A 25-year-old woman from Milwaukee dies after a two-hour wait in the emergency room

%MINIFYHTML94fd91cd137e1072d3123db0120029599% %MINIFYHTML94fd91cd137e1072d3123db01200295910%

Unfortunately, many of us know someone or have directly experienced how long they can wait when they visit the emergency room; However, death is the result that no one would expect. Unfortunately, it is the reality for a Milwaukee woman, who had to wait for hours in the emergency room and died without being treated.

@Blavity reports that Tashonna Ward, 25, of Milwaukee, reportedly waited more than two hours at a local emergency room and then, while heading to seek other medical care, died. Ward went to the Froedtert hospital on January 2North Dakota After initially complaining of shortness of breath and chest pain and according to his family, he was not being medically monitored while waiting in the emergency room.

According to the medical report, Froedtert staff checked Ward's heartbeat and looked normal, although his chest x-ray showed him an enlarged heart. He posted several updates on Facebook regarding his frustration over the long wait in the emergency room. In his first messages he wrote: "I really hope I am not in this emergency room all night. Freodert is so full that it makes no sense. Damn it, I would almost have gone to St. Joes.

Ward also published:

“They don't know what they can do with the emergency system in Freodert, but they are sure they need to do something. I have been here since 4:30, something for lack of breath, and chest pains to say that it is a wait of two to six hours to see a dr. As if that was really fucking ridiculous. "

After leaving the hospital to find an urgent care clinic, Ward collapsed and was taken back to Froedtert in an ambulance. She was pronounced dead shortly after. Froedtert issued a statement about Ward's death that said: "The family is in our thoughts and has our deepest sympathy. We cannot comment further at this time."

We want to keep the loved ones of Tashonna Ward in our thoughts and prayers.

