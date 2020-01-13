Home Entertainment 50 Cent praises Oprah for walking away from Russell Simmons Doc

50 Cent praises Oprah for walking away from Russell Simmons Doc

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

50 Cent praises Oprah Winfrey for her decision to move away from the next documentary about allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior and rape against Russell Simmons.

50, who criticized Oprah just a few weeks ago for his participation, posted a brief message to the billionaire tycoon through his Instagram account.

"It's fine, it's fine, it's okay, Oprah we love you, thanks for answering and if you ever need me for something, I'm here," he wrote in a screenshot of an article about Oprah's decision.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©