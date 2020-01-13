50 Cent praises Oprah for walking away from Russell Simmons Doc

50 Cent praises Oprah Winfrey for her decision to move away from the next documentary about allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior and rape against Russell Simmons.

50, who criticized Oprah just a few weeks ago for his participation, posted a brief message to the billionaire tycoon through his Instagram account.

"It's fine, it's fine, it's okay, Oprah we love you, thanks for answering and if you ever need me for something, I'm here," he wrote in a screenshot of an article about Oprah's decision.

Last week, Oprah released the following statement:

"I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer of the untitled documentary Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering and will not be aired on Apple TV +. I want it to be known that I believe and unequivocally support women," the statement said. "Their stories deserve to be told and heard. In my opinion, there is more work to be done in the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned with that. Creative vision ".

Simmons has been charged with more than a dozen cases of sexual assault or inappropriate sexual behavior. He denies all the charges against him, but has admitted "inappropriate behavior."