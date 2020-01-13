& # 39; Teen Mom & # 39; starring Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards Welcome Baby Girl

Instagram

MTV's personality has been taken to her Instagram account to share some photos of her second child together, joining her son Jagger, a girl they called Stella Rhea.

Congratulations are in order for Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie Edwards. The "Teenage mother The stars of OG "welcomed a new addition to their family, a girl they called Stella Rhea.

Mackenzie took her Instagram account to share some photos of her newborn baby. A picture showed Ryan holding the baby, who was wrapped in a floral blanket and wearing a white headband, with Mackenzie hugging Ryan from behind.

Another click showed the whole family, including Ryan's son with Maci Bookout, Bentley, Mackenzie's son with Zachary Stephens, Hudson, and the couple's first child, their son Jagger. The last photo, meanwhile, offered fans a better view of Stella who was sleeping on her dad's arm.

"Welcome to the world, Stella! Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and we were surprised on New Year's Day," the MTV star wrote in the caption. "What a way to start our year! We're already so in love with her."

<br />

Ryan and Mack previously revealed during the "Teen Mom OG" finale to their parents Jen and Larry that they were expecting another child together. "Mack went to the doctor and is pregnant," Ryan told them. Jen had an invaluable reaction to the exciting news, saying: "What?"

The couple also announced the news of the pregnancy in an Instagram post on July 5, 2019. "Baby Girl Edwards will arrive in January," so Mackenzie wrote along with a sonogram of her baby.

Stella's arrival comes nine months after Ryan was released from jail. He previously spent approximately three months in the Hamilton County jail between January and April 2019 for theft of services. "Ryan is ecstatic right now," said a television star source. "The last three months have been unbearable. All he wanted was to be home with his wife and family."