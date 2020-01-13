& # 39; Shameless & # 39; will say goodbye to season 11

%MINIFYHTML4712cf18889f688a7a1b9c29ca7f3ea89% %MINIFYHTML4712cf18889f688a7a1b9c29ca7f3ea810%

Show time

On the press tour of the Winter Television Critics Association, Gary Levine of Showtime Networks reports that the last season of the drama starring William H. Macy will air in the summer of 2020.

Up News Info –

William H. Macythe successful United States program "Shameless"It will end after the eleventh and last season.

The tenth season began in November (19).

Announcing the news on the press tour of the Winter Television Critics Association, Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks, said: "Broadcast this summer, it will be a last hurray for the Gallaghers and their unique mix of love and lust".

%MINIFYHTML4712cf18889f688a7a1b9c29ca7f3ea811% %MINIFYHTML4712cf18889f688a7a1b9c29ca7f3ea812%

The series is based on the British drama of the same name, which also lasted 11 seasons.

"The characters of & # 39; Shameless & # 39; have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure pleasure than any other show in our history," Levine added. "While we're sad to say goodbye to the Gallaghers, we couldn't have more confidence in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his team of writers and this great cast to bring our series to its conclusion & # 39; Shameless & # 39 ;.