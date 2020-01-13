& # 39; Moving on to better days & # 39;

Instagram

In the legend of the photos, which see her and her family posing in matching costumes, the 22-year-old girl thanks her followers for believing in her "when I could not believe for myself."

Azriel Clary feels better than ever since she separated from her jailed boyfriend R. Kelly. The 22-year-old met with her family after years of estrangement and shared on Instagram several photos of her comforting meeting.

In the photos on Monday, January 13, Azriel smiled as she posed with her family in matching white t-shirts and jeans. In one photo, she had her hands on her two parents, while another photo showed the girl hugging her little brother sweetly. "Surprise," he wrote in the caption. "Let the healing process begin. I love you and I thank you all, I even thank everyone who follows me … because everyone believed in me when I couldn't believe for myself."

By making his separation from Kelly even clearer, he added a hashtag that said: "Moving on to better days."

Reports indicated that Azriel met with his family last week, when he accompanied Joycelyn Savage to a court appearance in Chicago after her fight. Later, he decided to return to the family home he left at the age of 17 to move with the singer in disgrace.

His mother, Alice Clary, confirmed the story by saying: "The battle was won because he is still here, still alive, still breathing, and although he lost some years of his life, he is still here to tell his story … Victory. she wins because she finally made sense. People don't understand that she is hurt. This man lied to her for years, and she was doing what she thought a good girlfriend would do because that was what she thought she was. "

After her meeting, TMZ reported that her family is now looking for qualified counselors and therapists to help her recover mentally. According to the publication, Azriel now feels that "Kelly washed her brain, manipulated and mistreated her."