& # 39; Joker & # 39; receives 11 nominations at the 2020 Academy Awards

%MINIFYHTML37f435c71b27a8f300678ce32080af0a9% %MINIFYHTML37f435c71b27a8f300678ce32080af0a10%

Warner Bros. Images

The superhero film with the front of Joaquin Phoenix leads the pack in the nominations of the next Oscars with a total of eleven assents, including Best Film.

Up News Info –

"jester"He led the nominations for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards with a total of 11 assents.

The blockbuster, which focuses on the origin story of the DC Comics villain, earned nominations on Tuesday, January 13, 2020 for categories that include Best Picture, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, Best Director for Todd Phillips and Best Adapted Screenplay, in addition to a series of technical categories such as Best Photography.

"the Irish","1917"Y"Once upon a time in Hollywood"Each continues with 10 assents each, and will face against"Ford v Ferrari"/"Le Mans & # 39; 66","Jojo Rabbit","Little woman","Marriage history"Y"Parasite"for the best movie.

%MINIFYHTML37f435c71b27a8f300678ce32080af0a11% %MINIFYHTML37f435c71b27a8f300678ce32080af0a12%

Leonardo Dicaprio won the award for best actor for his performance in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", with his co-star Brad Pitt recognized on the list of Best Supporting Actor and Director Quentin Tarantino The best director is honored with a nod.

"The Irish" stars Al Pacino Y Joe Pesci each won a Best Supporting Actor nomination, and Martin Scorsese also appeared in the Best Director category.

Elsewhere, Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet"), Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage history"), Saoirse Ronan ("Little woman"), Charlize Theron ("Bomb"), Renee Zellweger ("Judy") make up the category of Best Actress.

Despite being very excited about Oscar's success, Jennifer Lopez missed a nod in the Best Supporting Actress category for her acclaimed performance as the Ramona stripper in "Hustlers". Instead Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell"), Laura Dern ("Marriage Story"), Scarlett Johansson ("Jojo Rabbit"), Florence Pugh ("Little women"), and Margot Robbie ("Bombshell") will compete for the prize.

Tom Hanks got his first nod to Oscar in almost 20 years in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his role as children's favorite on television Fred Rogers in "A beautiful day in the neighborhood", with Anthony Hopkins ("The two potatoes") completing the list.

Nominations were announced by the star Insecure Issa Rae Y John cho.

The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards will take place on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will renounce a host for the second consecutive year, instead of being directed by a series of guest presenters following the success of the 2019 format.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Best image:

Best director

Principal actress:

Main Actor:

Supporting Actress:

Secondary actor:

Adapted script:

Original screenplay:

International Feature:

Documentary report:

" American factory "

" " Cave "

" " For sama "

" " Honeyland "

" "The edge of democracy"

Animated Feature:

Cinematography:

Movie Editing:

Production design:

Costume Design:

Makeup and Hairdressing

Original Score:

Original song:

Sound editing:

Sound mix:

Visual effects:

Short Animated:

" Dcera "

" " Hair love "

" " Kitbull "

" " Memorable "

" "Sister"

Documentary short film:

" In the absence "

" " Learn to skate in a war zone (if you're a girl) "

" " Life reaches me "

" " St. Louis Superman "

" "Walk Run Cha-Cha"

Short live action: