& # 39; Good progress & # 39; but the ceasefire agreement in Libya awaits the signing of Haftar | News

The talks in Russia aimed at agreeing to an unconditional and open ceasefire in Libya did not make a breakthrough on Monday, but hopes for an agreement remain alive as the warlord commander, Khalifa Haftar, asked for more time to take a decision.

The head of the National Agreement Government (GNA) supported by the UN, Fayez al-Sarraj, has already signed the draft ceasefire agreement.

Plus:

"They have a positive view of the document and asked for extra time until the next morning (Tuesday) to decide," said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about Haftar and his delegation, adding that "good progress,quot; was being made.

"I hope they make a positive decision. The Russian and Turkish representatives will continue to offer their help."

On Tuesday, the forces of eastern Libya, which are under Haftar and have been trying to take over the capital, Tripoli, posted on their official Facebook page that they were "ready and determined,quot; to achieve victory.

He did not provide additional details, but another force-linked website said Haftar would not sign the proposal.

The talks in Moscow aim to formalize the ceasefire that began in Libya on Sunday.

Libyan forces loyal to Haftar announce ceasefire

Turkey and Russia, which support the opposing parties in the conflict, urged the factions on Monday to sign a binding truce to end a nine-month war and pave the way for a peaceful agreement.

Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen, reported from Moscow, said it was crucial that the truce be signed first in Moscow, before an international conference on Libya begins in the German capital, Berlin, later this week.

According to the United Nations, more than 280 civilians and some 2,000 combatants have died and 146,000 Libyans have been displaced since Haftar launched its assault to seize the capital, Tripoli.

Turkey was working to ensure that the truce became permanent, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Ankara, Erdogan said he would attend a summit in Berlin on Sunday to discuss events in Libya, along with Conte and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I especially look forward to the signing of a permanent ceasefire agreement in the short term," Erdogan said at the press conference.

Face to face meeting?

The Moscow talks took place one day after the ceasefire came into effect, negotiated by Russia and Turkey.

It was not clear if al-Sarraj and Haftar would meet face to face.

Haftar forces have so far failed to capture the capital, Tripoli, where the UN-supported government is located (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia through AFP)

Haftar forces have so far failed to capture the capital, Tripoli, where the UN-backed GNA is located, after months of fierce fighting.

Meanwhile, Libyan scholar Mustafa Feituri told Al Jazeera that it was not clear if the temporary ceasefire would remain.

"The most difficult point is the condition that Haftar's forces withdraw from southern Tripoli. I don't see Haftar accept this condition because that would simply mean a defeat for him," Feituri said.

"The other difficult point is the withdrawal of Haftar forces from Terhuna, the main point of supply and control for their forces. If you leave this area, there will be an infraction. Therefore, it is unlikely that you will leave that area."

Libya has been devastated by turmoil since leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

Since then, the oil-rich country has been divided between two rival administrations based in the east and west of the country in a conflict that has generated a growing participation of foreign powers.

Since April, the Tripoli-based GNA has been attacked by eastern forces loyal to Haftar, which on January 6 captured the strategic coastal city of Sirte.