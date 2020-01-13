& # 39; Clerics are lost! & # 39 ;: Iran's protests continue for the third day | News

Protesters who denounced the clerical rulers of Iran took to the streets and riot police deployed to face them on a third day of demonstrations after authorities acknowledged having shot down a passenger plane by accident.

The demonstrations, some apparently faced by violent repression, were the last turn in one of the most serious escalations between the United States and Iran since the 1979 Iranian revolution swept the US-backed sha from power.

The video from inside Iran showed students on Monday singing slogans like "Clerics are lost!" outside the universities in the city of Isfahan and in Tehran, where riot police were filmed taking positions in the streets.

The video sent to the New York-based Human Rights Center in Iran and then verified by The Associated Press showed a crowd of protesters near Azadi, or Freedom, Square, fleeing when a tear gas canister landed between them.

People coughed and spat while trying to escape the fumes, and a woman shouted in Farsi: "They fired tear gas at the people! Plaza Azadi. Death to the dictator!"

Another video showed a woman who was carried away after a trail of blood was seen on the floor. Those around her shouted that she was shot with real ammunition in the leg.

"Oh my God, it's bleeding without stopping!" a person shouted. Another shouted: "Sell it!"

Images from the previous two days of protests showed people transported wounds and pools of blood on the ground. Shots were heard, although police denied opening fire.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, who increased the bet last week by ordering the murder in an attack with drones of the most powerful military commander in Iran, tweeted the leaders of Iran: "Do not kill their protesters,quot; .

Tehran acknowledged having shot down the Ukrainian plane by mistake last Wednesday, killing all 176 on board, hours after it fired on US targets in Iraq to retaliate for the January 3 assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Iranian public anger, which rumbled for days while Iran repeatedly denied that it was to blame for the plane crash, broke out in protests on Saturday when the army admitted its role.

Dozens of protesters were filmed at sites in Tehran and Isfahan, an important city south of the capital.

"They killed our elites and replaced them with clergy," they sang in front of a university in Tehran, referring to Iranian students returning to studios in Canada that were on the plane.

The state-affiliated media reported protests in Tehran and other cities, but provided few details.

"The police treated people who had met with patience and tolerance," Tehran police chief Hossein Rahimi said in a statement in state media.

"In the protests, the police did not shoot because the police of the capital were ordered to show moderation."

Tehran's confrontation with Washington has come at a precarious time for the Iranian authorities and the power forces they support to exert influence throughout the Middle East. The sanctions imposed by Trump have hit the Iranian economy.

Iranian authorities killed hundreds of protesters in November in what appears to have been the bloodiest repression against anti-government riots since 1979. In Iraq and Lebanon, governments backed by Iran-backed armed groups have faced massive protests.

In addition to international pressure on Tehran, five nations, including Canada, Britain and Ukraine, whose citizens died when the Boeing 737 of Ukraine International Airlines was demolished, meet in London on Thursday to discuss possible legal actions, said the Minister of Relations Ukrainian exteriors.

Javad Kashi, a professor of politics at Tehran Allameh University, wrote online that people should be allowed to express their anger in public protests. "Clasped under the pressure of humiliation and being ignored, people took to the streets with such anger," he wrote. "Let them cry as much as they want."

There has also been a cultural flow of pain and anger from the creative community of Iran.

Some Iranian artists, including the famous director Masoud Kimiai, retired from an upcoming international film festival. Two state television presenters resigned in protest over false reports about the cause of the plane crash.

Taraneh Alidoosti, one of Iran's most famous actresses, posted a photo of a black square on Instagram with the caption: "We are not citizens. We are hostages. Millions of hostages."

Saeed Maroof, the captain of Iran's national volleyball team, also wrote on Instagram: "I wish I could hope that this was the last scene of the cheating show and lack of wisdom of these incompetent, but I still know it is not ".

He said that despite the qualification of the Iran national team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after years of efforts, "there is no energy left in our sad and desperate souls to celebrate."

The Iranian government spokesman dismissed Trump's comments, saying that the Iranians were suffering due to their actions and would remember that he ordered the murder of Soleimani.

Trump precipitated the escalation with Iran in 2018 by withdrawing from an agreement between Tehran and the world powers under which sanctions were softened in exchange for Iran slowing its nuclear program. The president of the United States said he wants a stricter pact.

Iran has repeatedly said it will not negotiate while there are US sanctions. He denies seeking nuclear weapons.

The recent outbreak began in December when rockets fired at US bases in Iraq killed an American contractor. Washington blamed a pro-Iran militia and launched air strikes that killed at least 25 members of the armed group. After its members and supporters surrounded the US embassy in Baghdad for two days, Trump ordered the attack on Soleimani.

Iran retaliated on Wednesday by firing missiles at the Iraqi bases where US troops were stationed, but did not kill any Americans.

The Ukrainian plane, on its way to Kiev, was shot down shortly after. The majority of those killed were Iranians. Dozens were Canadians, many of dual nationality who traveled to Iran to visit their relatives during the holidays.

After days of denying responsibility, the commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps issued profuse apologies. The president of Iran called it a "disastrous mistake."

A senior commander said he told authorities on the day of the accident that the plane had been shot down, and raised questions about why Iran initially denied it.