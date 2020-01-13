& # 39; 1917 & # 39; scores victory over & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; box office

Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Driven by his victories in the Golden Globe, the drama directed by Sam Mendes of the First World War dethrones the three-time champion & # 39; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & # 39; from first place.

"1917"He has emerged as a new champion at the US box office. The drama of World War I by director Sam Mendes has successfully defeated the current champion"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"with an estimated $ 36.5 on his first weekend of wide launch, jumping 16 positions from his place last week.

The movie was playing on just 11 screens in its first two weeks before expanding to more than 3,400 during the last weekend. The film's launch could not be more perfect since it recently won the Best Film – Drama and Best Director at the Golden Globe Awards.

Mendes himself was hoping that the congratulations would increase the commercial performance of the film, as he said at the Balloons ceremony last week: "I hope this means that people appear and see this on the big screen of the way it was intended. "

"1917" has just won the Best Director for Mendes award at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards on Sunday, January 12, as well as the Best Photography and Best Edition awards. In addition, he received nine nominations at the upcoming BAFTA Awards, and is expected to gain recognition at the Academy Awards.

"The buzz of the awards season and the box office success often run on parallel tracks and, in the case of & # 39; 1917 & # 39 ;, Universal's perfectly executed platform launch strategy is to pay box office dividends and the momentum of the season of pre-Oscar awards, after the Balloons, "says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. He adds that this type of film could have been easily ignored by moviegoers: "It's not that children cried out for a trench drama of World War I. A movie like this could have come off the radar."

"1917" has now raised a total of $ 39.2 million nationwide and $ 21.1 million internationally for a current global total of $ 60.4 million. The film needs to maintain its good performance in the coming weeks to return its $ 90 million budget and make a profit for the studio.

Meanwhile, "The Rise of Skywalker" is pushed to second place after a three-week winning streak. The film added an estimated $ 15 million for a current gross domestic income of $ 478.2 million. It is about to cross the $ 1 billion mark, having reached $ 989.6 million worldwide.

Another remnant "Jumanji: the next level"There is also a place at number 3 with approximately $ 14 million."Like a boss"protagonist Tiffany Haddish Y Rose byrne debuts in n. ° 4 with approximately $ 10 million, a draw with "Just mercy"that rises from number 29 last week.

Out of the top five, the 20th Century Fox thriller "Submarine"protagonist Kristen Stewart disappointed with only $ 7 million in his first weekend, placing next "Little Women (2019)"At number 7. Dergarabedian explains the lack of enthusiasm for the new release," For newcomers, this is not usually an abundant time for the box office. Usually, it's about the ones that remain and the contestants of the prize season. "

The ten best movies at the box office of the weekend from January 10 to 12:

"1917"- $ 36.5 million "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"- $ 15 million "Jumanji: the next level"- $ 14 million "Like a boss"- $ 10 million "Just mercy"- $ 10 million "Little Women (2019)"- $ 7.6 million "Submarine"- $ 7 million "Frozen II"- $ 5.8 million "Knives outside"- $ 5.7 million "Disguised spies"- $ 5.1 million