21 random facts about the pop culture of the 2000s

FTR, RiRi wasn't happy with that, he told The Guardian newspaper in 2008: "Nobody wants to be disturbed. How can you bring me a record when you took it to a million people at the same time? I thought Mary J Blige was going to get safely. But in the back of my mind I was thinking: No, wait, I will never give up on this. I approached the boy [Nash] in the Grammys and thought, & # 39; & # 39; Umbrella & # 39; is my & # 39 ;. And he just laughed a little. And I really held his face […] like, & # 39; No, you're not listening to me, & # 39; Umbrella & # 39; is my record & # 39; ".