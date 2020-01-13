2019 was a record year for ocean temperatures, data show

Last year was the warmest year recorded for the world's oceans, part of a long-term warming trend, according to a study published Monday.

"If you look at the heat content of the ocean, 2019 is by far the hottest, 2018 is the second, 2017 is the third, 2015 is the fourth and then 2016 is the fifth," said Kevin E. Trenberth, Principal scientist of the National Center for Atmospheric Research and an author in the study

The study, published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, follows an announcement made last week by European scientists that Earth's surface temperatures in 2019 were the second highest recorded.

%MINIFYHTMLea3ff95c0cddf8e63a97aec7c1fb3bb511% %MINIFYHTMLea3ff95c0cddf8e63a97aec7c1fb3bb512%

Since the middle of the last century, the oceans have absorbed approximately 93 percent of the excess heat caused by greenhouse gases from human activities, such as burning coal for electricity. That has protected the land from some of the worst effects of increased emissions.