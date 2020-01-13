2019 was a record year for ocean temperatures, data show

Last year was the warmest year recorded for the world's oceans, part of a long-term warming trend, according to a study published Monday.
"If you look at the heat content of the ocean, 2019 is by far the hottest, 2018 is the second, 2017 is the third, 2015 is the fourth and then 2016 is the fifth," said Kevin E. Trenberth, Principal scientist of the National Center for Atmospheric Research and an author in the study
The study, published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, follows an announcement made last week by European scientists that Earth's surface temperatures in 2019 were the second highest recorded.
Since the middle of the last century, the oceans have absorbed approximately 93 percent of the excess heat caused by greenhouse gases from human activities, such as burning coal for electricity. That has protected the land from some of the worst effects of increased emissions.
"The ocean's heat content is, in many ways, our best measure of the effect of climate change on Earth," said Zeke Hausfather, director of climate and energy at the Breakthrough Institute in California, who was not involved in this study. Surface temperature measurements are more variable from year to year because they are affected by things like volcanic eruptions and El Niño events, cyclic weather patterns that pump energy and moisture into the atmosphere.
While 2016 was the fifth hottest year ever recorded for the oceans, it was the hottest year ever recorded in terms of surface temperatures. There was an important El Niño phenomenon that year, said Dr. Trenberth, who transferred heat from the ocean to the atmosphere.
"And so, the average global surface temperature is actually higher in 2016, but the ocean temperature is a bit lower," said Dr. Trenberth.
Measuring the temperature of the ocean has long been a challenge for scientists. Ground thermometers throughout the world have followed temperatures for more than a century, but the ocean's temperature record is more hectic.
Argo, a global network of 3,000 drifting floats equipped with sensors that measure temperature and depth, was implemented in 2007 and created a complete record of temperature data. Before that, the researchers had to rely on an ad hoc system of ocean temperature measurements. Many of these were taken from the sides of the ships and excluded Antarctic waters until the late 1950s.
For the new study, Dr. Trenberth and his colleagues overcame some of the gaps in the historical ocean temperature record by exploiting the understanding of how a temperature reading in an area relates to ocean temperatures throughout the ocean obtained in general data of the Argo system. The new method allowed them to take the limited temperature observations of the pre-Argo era and extrapolate them to a broader understanding of the past ocean temperature.
"What we found is that we can do a global reconstruction since 1958," said Dr. Trenberth. That year was when systematic temperature observations began in Antarctica, creating enough temperature points to make extrapolation feasible.
The last 10 years have been the warmest 10 in the history of global ocean temperatures. The increase between 2018 and 2019 was the largest increase in a single year since the early 2000s, according to Dr. Hausfather.
The rise in ocean temperatures has damaged marine life and contributed to the massive bleaching of coral reefs, the loss of critical ecosystems and threatened livelihoods such as Fishing as species have moved in search of colder waters.
But the impacts of ocean warming do not remain at sea.
"The torrential rains in Jakarta were recently the result, in part, of very warm sea temperatures in that region," said Dr. Trenberth, who also established connections between warming ocean temperatures and climate in Australia. The recent drought there has helped boost what many call the worst season of forest fires in the history of the nation.
"These sea temperatures influence regional weather patterns and sometimes even global weather patterns," said Dr. Trenberth.
