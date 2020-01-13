10 wellness products to help you de-stress at your desk

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Keeping your stress levels at bay is good, stressful.

But that's the way things are today, literally everything stresses us. If it's not an inbox full of urgent emails, it's your Instagram feed popping photos of your ex and her new baby. We tell you that it is always something. However, the worst time to deal with this is at work, when you should concentrate on being productive.

To help you handle any crisis scenario (large or small) as best you can, we suggest you have a well-stocked desk. From meditation options to keep you focused to aromatherapy oils that will keep you healthy, this is our essential list of goodies for wellness.