10 wellness products to help you de-stress at your desk

Keeping your stress levels at bay is good, stressful.
But that's the way things are today, literally everything stresses us. If it's not an inbox full of urgent emails, it's your Instagram feed popping photos of your ex and her new baby. We tell you that it is always something. However, the worst time to deal with this is at work, when you should concentrate on being productive.
To help you handle any crisis scenario (large or small) as best you can, we suggest you have a well-stocked desk. From meditation options to keep you focused to aromatherapy oils that will keep you healthy, this is our essential list of goodies for wellness.
Mini portable oil diffuser without water
This silent fan diffuser works without water or heat, making it ideal for use on your desk.
Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Rollerball
Take this "aromatherapist in a bottle,quot; in your bag and take advantage of moments of mindfulness and relaxation where and when necessary.
The school of life quiet cards for serenity
This 60-card deck includes suggestions, ideas and questions that help you better understand how to better manage frustration and fear.
Glacce Rose Quartz Bottle
As you fill this bottle, the exclusive removable rose quartz will imbue your water with the energies that it is believed to contain. In folk medicine, the stone is known to attract love, let go and align with the present. Also available in amethyst and black obsidian.
Aromatherapy Pendant Necklace Cor
The wicks of essential oils, in blends of Calm, Energy and Focus essences, are in an elegant and elegant pendant to breathe as needed during the day. Also available in silver or rose gold.
ThisWorks Stress Check Roll On
This rollerball is formulated with a 100% natural super soothing blend of pure essential oils that include eucalyptus, incense and lavender oil.
Gideon Shiatsu full back massage pillow
Place this on top of your office chair and enjoy a shoulder-to-waist massage, with or without heat.
Aromatic stress treatment Tata Harper Skincare
As you can see, we are big fans of aromatherapy, the essential oil balls. This presents bergamot, neroli and sandalwood.
Vagabond Goods Blissed Out meditation kit
This kit includes handmade bad beads, a stimulating blend of ylang ylang and patchouli essential oils, a satin eye pillow and a USB flash drive with guided meditation.
Can't you feel the tension leaving your body? Now, back to work!
—Published originally on September 11, 2018 at 6 a.m. PT