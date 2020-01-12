Zimbabwe Under 19 vs. England Under 19: summary and statistics

England U19 saw its first World Cup warming match in Pretoria shattered by the rain after having spared Zimbabwe by 116.

SCOREKEEPER

George Balderson claimed 3-16 of four overs while Scott Currie and Lewis Goldsworthy collected two wickets each when Zimbabwe was fired in 31.5 overs, with Tadiwanashe Marumani (53) as the only player to pass 14.

However, England starters Ben Charlesworth and Sam Young were only able to fight for one before the weather intervened and the game ended without results.

England plays a new warm-up against Afghanistan on Tuesday, before starting its World Cup campaign against the West Indies on Monday, January 20 at Kimberley, live on Sky Sports Mix.

The Balderson team also faces Nigeria and Australia in Group B of a tournament that England only won once, in 1998, when the competition was last held in South Africa.

Watch England vs. West Indies from 7.45 a.m. in Sky Sports Mix on Monday, January 20.