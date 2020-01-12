Zendaya takes Galactic Glam fashion to the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards

Now, this is what they call fashion forward.

Zendaya he looked futuristic and galactic looking that was partly extraterrestrial sexy, partly I dream about jeannie in the 2010 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. 23 year old The actress, known for her avant-garde red carpet styles, wore an asymmetric high neck vinyl fuchsia sleeveless blouse over a fuchsia harem maxi skirt and her braided hair. Her outfit is from Tom Ford's Ready-to-Wear Spring 2020 collection. Gwyneth Paltrow wears the same top on the cover of Harper's bazaarFebruary 2020 edition.

This is not the first time that Zendaya draws attention on the red carpet … or seems to pay tribute to a popular pop culture character; channeled the sexy villain of Batman Poison Ivy with a bold green outfit and red hair in the Emmys 2019.

Zendaya is nominated for a Critics & # 39; Choice Award for her role in HBO & # 39; s Euphoria. See a complete list of nominations and winners.