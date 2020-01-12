Zendaya dares, Billy Porter stuns in dressing gown on blue carpet

WENN / Instar

While the actress of & # 39; Euphoria & # 39; shows his figure in shape with a fuchsia bib with a matching sketch, the star of & # 39; Pose & # 39; It looks stunning with a pastel green dress by Hogan McLaughlin.

Celebrities have not finished showing their best styles on the red carpet yet. Only one week after the 2020 Golden Globes, the stars of list A, which include Zendaya Coleman Y Nicole Kidman, ready to make an elegant entry once again on the red carpet at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, January 12.

For him Taye DiggsAt the event, Zendaya went out of her way and showed her figure in shape with a fuchsia Rom Ford bib with a matching skirt. The "Euphoria"The actress combed her hair with fashionable braids. Nicole, on the other hand, opted for a classic and elegant look with a black sleeveless dress created by Giorgio Armani and put on her blond hair.

Zendaya at the 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.

Nicole Kidman at the 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.

Following her headline dress at the Golden Globes, Jennifer Lopez This time he looked for a simpler look when he arrived in a cream dress with no back and jewelry at the Critics Choice Awards. Another star that surprised on the red carpet was Cynthia Erivo, who wore a Fendi dress that featured a marble mosaic, bulky sleeves and a long train. As for Lupita Nyong & # 39; oShe shone in a halter-style dress with a leather back and a soft crepe skirt. A vintage belt in polished gold completed the elegant dress.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Critical Awards.

Cynthia erivo at the 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.

Lupita Nyong & # 39; or at the 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.

Meanwhile, some female celebrities chose to get rid of the skirt and instead put on pants. One of them was Mandy Moore, who made a sophisticated entrance with a strapless jumpsuit and matching cap and heels. On the other hand, Gwendoline Christie He looked elegant in an oversized suit that combined with gray heels and natural makeup. Unlike Mandy and Gwendoline, Kelly Clarkson She came out in a black dress with frilly neckline and bulky sleeves.

Mandy Moore at the 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.

Gwendoline Christie at the 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.

Kelly Clarkson at the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020.

In the men's department, most of them opted for classic costumes, although Billy porter He chose to be different and drew attention with a pastel green Hogan McLaughlin dress combined with a silver choker. As if that wasn't enough, he covered himself with temporary butterfly tattoos.

Billy Porter at the 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.

The 2020 Critics Choice Awards is currently ongoing.