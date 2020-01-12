Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrate their birthday together

Wenn

The former One Direction singer and the beauty of the track apparently confirm that they have reunited as they meet at their birthday party over the weekend.

Up News Info –

Zayn Malik Y Gigi Hadid It seemed to confirm that their relationship had returned to normal when the couple celebrated the singer's 27th birthday in New York on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

The couple was photographed joining their arms while they went out to dinner in honor of the great day of the star, along with Gigi's sister. Bella Hadid and brother Anwar Hadidgirlfriend Dua Lipa.

The couple first joined in late 2015, months after Zayn ended his commitment to Small mix star Perrie Edwards.

A year later, they posed side by side for a photo shoot of Vogue, but decided to separate in March 2018, before rekindling the romance shortly thereafter.

After breaking things again in early 2019, the 24-year-old supermodel enjoyed an affair with "High school"star Tyler cameron – But after the former couple asked for time for the relationship, it seems that Gigi has returned with the hit producer of "Pillowtalk" Zayn.

The November 2019 reports suggested that Gigi and Zayn spoke again after their separation. And the couple further fanned the rumors that they were back together after Gigi shared a photo of her cooking a dish devised by the former Only one direction Star's mom on Instagram.