Zack Kassian of Edmonton Oilers will have an audience on Monday; The strokes of Calgary Flames striker Matthew Tkachuk were declared clean

After Edmonton Oilers remitted the violent incident of Zack Kassian with Flames striker Matthew Tkachuk on Saturday, the NHL will decipher whether Kassian will receive additional punishment for his actions.

The league's player safety department announced Sunday that Kassian will have an audience on Monday for roughing Tkachuk. Kassian dropped the gloves to retaliate for multiple hits that the Flames considered unsportsmanlike throughout the game. However, Tkachuk did not want to participate in the exchange, he never took off his gloves or dropped the stick while Kassian threw blow after blow and forced him to the ice several times before officials could separate the couple.

Ultimately, Kassian obtained a penalty for minor double roughing, a 10-minute misconduct and will now have a hearing for his problems. Tkachuk escaped the entire incident without any penalty from officials on the ice. According to ESPN, he will not receive any additional discipline for his punches at Kassian, who felt the punches were predatory and criticized Tkachuk after the game for not fighting him.

"Both hits delivered to Kassian were legal, the full-body controls delivered to a player carrying the disc," the NHL player safety department told ESPN on Sunday.

Tkachuk, known throughout the league for agitating his opponents, told reporters after the Flames 4-3 victory that if Kassian "does not want to be hit, then he will stay away from the tracks," and said he was happy of winning a power for your team. play infuriating Kassian.

After the game, Kassian implied that he could seek reprisals in Tkachuk the next time the Oilers and Flames meet: rivals from the Pacific Division will meet in Edmonton on January 29 and again in Calgary on February 1. Any suspension Kassian can receive for Saturday's fights would need to have at least five games to miss those contests.

"It will be one of those games in which I know he won't fight," he told reporters. "But maybe it's my turn to deliver something, follow it a bit and wait until it is in a bad situation." Simple."