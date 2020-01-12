Zack Kassian of Edmonton Oilers calls Matthew Tkachuk of Flames after a wild beating

%MINIFYHTMLc37a9d1eab73a514463ccff60d938ddf9% %MINIFYHTMLc37a9d1eab73a514463ccff60d938ddf10%

Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian did not express his words about opponent Matthew Tkachuk after Edmonton's 4-3 loss to Calgary Flames on Saturday.

"We lost the game, it stinks, but in general it is just a young punk who has to solve that aspect," said Kassian (through Athletic). "He's a pretty good player, but he's a p—. He's the definition of that. He wouldn't fight me two years ago, he said I was in fourth place. Now I have 13 goals. What is the excuse now?"

The two cheerful fighters joined for a couple of large-scale collisions during Saturday's game that Kassian felt were predators. The first blow left Kassian out of his blind side as he skated around the Calgary net with his head bowed. The second came behind the net with Kassian's back to the rest of the play. Once Kassian realized that Tkachuk was also responsible for the second blow, he lost his cool and went after the shaker without gloves.

The final result of both plays? Three penalties, all handed over to Kassian for his beating: he ultimately served a double minor penalty for mistreating Tkachuk and a 10-minute misconduct as a result. Tkachuk, who made no attempt to involve Kassian in a fight, got off without penalty. The flames used that momentum of Kassian's penalty to take the lead and finally win the game.

Kassian told reporters after the game that he did not regret his actions, even though they may have cost his team the game. He called Tkachuk's hits "Raffi Torres style,quot;, referring to the player who received the longest suspension in league history during the 2015-16 season.

"If you're going to throw punches like that, you have to respond to the bell from time to time," Kassian said through Athletic. I'm not the first to say that. "

Tkachuk, meanwhile, remained in the character as the agitator that has made him so successful and controversial in the NHL.

"If you don't want to be hit, then stay away from the tracks," Tkachuk told reporters. "(I) caught him three times there, so you think he would learn after the first one, but if he wants to react like this, we'll take the PP, we'll take the winner of the game and we'll move on to the first place."

Rivals of the Battle of Alberta meet again for a series at home and at home on January 29 and February 1 that the league's player safety department can take note. Kassian implied that he could receive more reprisals the next time he and Tkachuk are on the ice.

"It will be one of those games where I know he won't fight," he said. "But maybe it's my turn to deliver something, follow it a bit and wait until it is in a bad situation." Simple."