Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Critically criticized, the Australian leader asks for a fire investigation
In a televised interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would call for radical changes in the way his country handles fires.
But he reiterated that he would not put jobs at risk or increase taxes in the search for lower carbon emissions, disappointing many who expected the devastation of the months-long fires It would cause a change in climate policies.
Mr. Morrison requested an investigation of the royal commission, which could take a year or more to conclude, which would include cyclones, droughts, floods and more. He said the changing climate would require better policies for disaster management and relief.
"That is both a response to climate change and the reduction of emissions," he said.
The last: A fireman died the weekend in Victoria. Thanks to a break in the weather, firefighters have the opportunity to progress.
Reach: The death toll across the country has reached 28. Millions of animals have been killed and large areas of land burned, along with several thousand homes. Here is our biggest coverage.
Furor in Iran after the government admits shooting down a plane
Thousands of Iranians challenged a strong police presence on Sunday night on a second day of protests over the initial denials of their country that it shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing 176 people.
Protesters chanted "our enemy is here," and other slogans that suggested a change in the focus of his anger away from the US. UU., For his murder of the famous leader of the Revolutionary Guard, Major General Qassim Suleimani. Police fired tear gas, but there seemed to be no immediate wholesale repression.
President Trump tweeted: "To the leaders of Iran: DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTORS."
Iran's leaders: So far senior officials have failed to quell public fury with Accountability acknowledgments. President Hassan Rouhani said the mistake was an "unforgivable mistake." The general whose forces were responsible said that he had desired death upon himself. Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, wrote on twitter that the demolition was "a human error at a time of crisis caused by American adventure."
Related: Britain and Germany condemned the brief arrest of Britain's ambassador to Tehran, who said he went to a vigil without knowing it was a protest.
In Canada: Thousands of mourners filled a memorial in Toronto for dozens of Canadian victims of the accident, expressing pain and anger.
Seven days on the verge of war
As tensions between the United States and Iran It seems to have been liquidated, at least for now, a new account shows how close the countries were to open the war.
The story of what happened after the United States killed Major General Qassim Suleimani in a selective attack on January 3, and secret planning in the previous months, ranks as the most dangerous chapter so far in the three-year term of President Trump.
Big picture: The president's decision to provoke decades of slow-fire conflict with Iran triggered an extraordinary world drama, which largely developed behind the scenes, according to interviews with dozens of administration officials, military officers and others.
The last: Mark Esper, the defense secretary, said in a television interview on Sunday that he never saw any specific evidence that Iran was planning an attack against four US embassies, as President Trump had claimed last week as justification for the attack against the Iranian general .
Taiwan voters cast a rebuke to Beijing
President Tsai Ing-wen He urged China to resume talks with Taiwan after its overwhelming victory in this weekend's elections on a platform to preserve the sovereignty of the island.
The vote, strongly influenced by sympathy for the Hong Kong anti-continental protest movement, confirmed a change in Ms. Tsai's political fate and suggested that Beijing's campaign of pressure to put the island under her control had failed.
The de facto US ambassador UU. In Taiwan, he personally congratulated her on Sunday, a sign of renewed warmth with the US. UU.
China response: A spokesman for the department overseeing Taiwan's issues issued a statement that did not mention Ms. Tsai, but warned that Beijing opposed any form of "separatist conspiracy,quot; in Taiwan. President Xi Jinping suggested using force, if necessary, to prevent the island from taking steps towards formal independence.
Quotable: "Taiwan must be Taiwan," a Tsai supporter said at a rally last week.
Canada's "Megxit,quot; fairy tale
Some Canadians have suggested that Prince Harry and his wife, former Meghan Markle, could become their king and queen. Tim Hortons, the quintessential Canadian coffee chain, offered them "free coffee for life." They have been advised: wear flannel shirts and practice hockey.
But in a country where support for the monarchy is lukewarm, Not everyone is delighted with the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can move there, especially if they have to pay for additional security.
Extradition Fight: The United States rejected Britain's request for the extradition of the wife of a former US diplomat who fled the country after she was involved in an accident in which a teenager, Harry Dunn, died last year.
Nissan: The flight of former executive president Carlos Ghosn from Japan has clouded the prospects of Greg Kelly, his chief of staff, who is being held in the country on charges of helping Mr. Ghosn hide his compensation.
China trade agreement: The Trump administration invited at least 200 people to a ceremony on January 15 for the signing of a Phase 1 trade agreement. But the two countries have yet to finalize what exactly will be signed.
False nuclear alarm: Millions of Canadians were received on Sunday for what turned out to be a false alarm on their cell phones about an ambiguous "emergency,quot; at one of the world's largest nuclear power plants, just east of Toronto.
Snapshot: About him Taal Volcano in the Philippines, which erupted on Sunday and caused massive evacuations amid fear of a "volcanic tsunami." Ashes could be seen 40 miles away near the Manila airport, where the flights were suspended.
Oscar nominations: Our prize season columnist breaks down what to expect when this year's winks are announced today in Los Angeles (12:18 a.m. Tuesday in Sydney).
Tennis: Novak Djokovic led Serbia to victory in Sydney at the inaugural Cup of the Association of Tennis Professionals, or ATP.
‘The Weekly’: Helen Obando, 16, is the youngest person to receive a gene therapy that scientists hope will cure sickle cell disease. Your therapy could help determine how millions are treated worldwide. Look Mondays at 10:25 p.m. in SBS, SBS Viceland and SBS OnDemand.
What we are hearing: This interview with the journalist Ronan Farrow in the podcast "Armchair Expert,quot;. You are probably familiar with the journalist's award-winning research on Harvey Weinstein, but the way his life story and background contribute to his reports adds a fascinating context.
The realization of a revealing photo
A photograph that was recently published in The Times has come to symbolize the destruction caused by forest fires in Australia. Matthew Abbott, a photographer based there, was on vacation in the southeast of the country with his family the day he accepted an assignment from The Times and took the picture. Here is an edited excerpt from your account of how it happened.
The fire that hit Lake Conjola was one of the largest. Then I headed there on the road.
It was chaos. The people were clearly scared. Some had their possessions with them. At the end of the road, in the Conjola park, all the houses were on fire. It was catastrophic.
In the city of Lake Conjola, there was a stretch of about four or five houses, one of them wrapped in flames. The neighbors on each side tried to clean their own houses. They were wearing their shirts as masks because there was smoke everywhere.
Shortly after 1 p.m., a power line fell to the house on fire. It was then that I saw a group of kangaroos approaching midway, obviously fleeing from another fire. And one ran right between me and the house. I reacted and lifted the camera to compose that single image.
I remembered thinking: "Yes, I have it, good shot,quot;, but I never allowed myself to get too excited about a photo in the middle of something.
A graphic reporter is trying to tell the story with images, and you need a series of strong images. You are looking to document everything that is happening. So I kept moving.
