Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Critically criticized, the Australian leader asks for a fire investigation

In a televised interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would call for radical changes in the way his country handles fires.

But he reiterated that he would not put jobs at risk or increase taxes in the search for lower carbon emissions, disappointing many who expected the devastation of the months-long fires It would cause a change in climate policies.

Mr. Morrison requested an investigation of the royal commission, which could take a year or more to conclude, which would include cyclones, droughts, floods and more. He said the changing climate would require better policies for disaster management and relief.

"That is both a response to climate change and the reduction of emissions," he said.

The last: A fireman died the weekend in Victoria. Thanks to a break in the weather, firefighters have the opportunity to progress.