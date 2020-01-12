"Yes, I have some stitches …" – Shahid Kapoor



Shahid Kapoor had been shooting for Jersey since the last days in Mohali. The actor plays a cricket player in the film and leaves no stone raised to ascend in his act. Whether in workshops, training or filming, the actor makes sure everything is in place, since he has been working very hard for this role. The actor recently hurt his lip a lot while filming for the movie, when a ball arrived and hit his face unexpectedly. He was rushed to the hospital when he began to bleed profusely. However, today, the actor was interrupted when he returned from Mohali with his wife Mira Kapoor at his side. He covered his lip with a mask as he headed for his ride.

The actor even turned to social networks so that his fans knew he was doing well. He wrote: "Thank you for all the worry. Yes, I have some points but I am recovering quickly. #sweater It has taken a little blood, but such a good script deserves that in the least. Have a good one. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all. "We wish you a speedy recovery Shahid!