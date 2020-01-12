World leaders pour in Oman to offer condolences to Qaboos | News

Muscat, Oman – Foreign officials have arrived in the capital of Oman, Muscat, to offer their condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the successor to the late Sultan Qaboos, who died Friday after nearly 50 years on the throne.

Haitham came to power on Saturday after being appointed by Qaboos in a letter that opened in the presence of members of the royal family and security services.

Plus:

Three days of national mourning were declared after the death of Qaboos at age 79, and condolences are currently accepted at Al Alam Palace, a ceremonial place in Muscat to welcome dignitaries.

Among the first to pay their respects on Sunday were Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, on behalf of the President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Oman has maintained close relations with both nations despite other Gulf countries seeking to reject the influence of Tehran and Doha in the region.

On Saturday, Zarif tweeted in Arabic that Qaboos' death was "a loss to the region."

Under Qaboos, Oman became a center of closed-door negotiations between Iran and the United States, as well as among representatives of the Houthi rebels of Yemen and Saudi Arabia, who have been locked in a devastating conflict since 2015.

Sultan Haitham has welcomed officials from all regional and world divisions in a demonstration of the success of the forcing policy of his predecessor, defined as "an enemy to anyone and a friend to all."

These supporters included the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, Tunisian President Kais Saied and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Haitham also welcomed an envoy from Uganda's president, Yoweri Museveni, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba, who is the king of Tooro, one of the five traditional kingdoms of Uganda.

Omani state media did not cover condolences live on Sunday and issued the same few lines at each meeting: officials offered their sincere condolences and sympathy for the death of Qaboos, asking God to take pity on his soul. They also wanted "patience and comfort,quot; to the new Sultan, the royal family and the Omani people.

Queen Elizabeth: Qaboos was & # 39; a good friend & # 39;

Sultan Haitham also welcomed Prince Charles of the United Kingdom and the country's defense secretary, Ben Wallace, as well as the chief of staff of the British army, General Nicolas Carter.

Oman state media said the Sultan had received a condolence cable from Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, who said in a statement on Saturday that Sultan Qaboos was a "good friend,quot; and that she was "deeply saddened,quot; by her death.

Queen Elizabeth had visited Oman in 2010 and said it was still a "precious memory."

Oman has long enjoyed close ties with the United Kingdom, dating back to Qaboos coming to power in 1970 in a bloodless coup against his father who was heavily backed by the United Kingdom.

"His devotion to Oman, his development and the care of his people was an inspiration," said Queen Elizabeth.

"He will be remembered for his wise leadership and his commitment to peace and understanding between nations and between religions."

Trump: Qaboos & # 39; friend of all & # 39;

While no envoys from the United States had come to Muscat to present their condolences until Sunday afternoon, US President Donald Trump said in a statement that Sultan Qaboos had undertaken "unprecedented efforts to engage in dialogue and achieve peace in the region. "

He also said that Qaboos had been a "friend to all,quot; and a "true partner and friend of the United States, working with nine different American presidents."

Oman has long been a partner of the USA. UU., Even in military cooperation through an agreement that has allowed the US. UU. Use the bases of Oman.

"The Sultan Qaboos will really be missed. Let us consolidate by knowing that his powerful legacy will live," the statement said.