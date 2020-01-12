Women's Super League: Arsenal is clear on top, Chelsea hit six | Soccer news

Manchester City three points from Gunners; Chelsea wins big to stay on the hunt





Jill Roord was on target for Arsenal

Arsenal beat Brighton 4-0 on Sunday to leave three free points at the top of the Women's Super League.

Danielle van de Donk gave the defending champions an early advantage before their Dutch compatriot Jill Roord put the 2-0 at the break.

Jordan Nobbs and Beth Mead extended the Gunners' lead in the second half when Arsenal beat Manchester City, who beat Everton 3-1 on Saturday.

Third place Chelsea overcome Bristol City 6-1 in the 200th game of Chief Emma Hayes in charge of staying on the hunt, one point behind City and with a game in hand.

The Blues stayed behind when Ebony Salmon dismissed the visitors to the front, but Beth England matched in the 28th minute and Chelsea activated the style to have the points in the bag before the break.

Hannah Blundell advanced to Chelsea in the 40th minute before Jess Carter rushed on his first Chelsea goal and Ji So-yun made 4-1 two minutes in the first half's time.

Other goals came from Ji and England after the break.

In a London derby, the head of the detention time of Rianna Dean gave Tottenham a 2-1 victory West ham.

West Ham had matched in the 89th minute when Kenza Dali finished in the lower right corner, canceling Emma Mitchell's first game, but Spurs had the last word.

Reading hit Birmingham City 1-0 to stay fourth, Amalie Eikeland with the only goal.

Lower club Liverpool & # 39; s To crash against United Manchester It was postponed after the Prenton Park field flooded after heavy rain during the night.