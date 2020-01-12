Without Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic has taken a step forward for Utah Jazz | NBA News

Your average NBA travel companion does not always improve. Of course, you will see an increase in the score of some seasons if there is an injury in a team, but next season it could fall and its rebounds could increase.

Players of a certain caliber bounce around the league, and are brought to a list because their production is consistent and plays a role.















That is certainly what the Utah Jazz expected when they signed Bojan Bogdanovic last summer. They had just exchanged with the Memphis Grizzles for Mike Conley, to whom the franchise hoped to provide the scoring support for Donovan Mitchell, as well as lighten the load in terms of ball handling and play.

The team gave up the likes of Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder and Grayson Allen in exchange for Conley, but they had plans to sign some role wings that can shoot all three. So, that's what they did a day later with Bogdanovic.

He was selected by the Miami Heat in 2011, but joined the NBA in 2014 after signing with the Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged around 9 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists during his rookie season. It was solid, but with some ups and downs that included falling off the initial lineup, then returning and testing at different points on the floor.

The next two seasons saw improved production in augmented minutes until he accumulated something of value as a potential piece to move, and was sent to the Washington Wizards, where his game declined. The following summer, he signed with the Indiana Pacers, and again saw his production increase. He was averaging 18 points with 4 rebounds and 2 assists, and although he needed to improve defensively, his grip ability in the playoffs and his ability to score could be a great deal for a good defensive team. This is where Jazz came in.

But nobody expected this.

Mike Conley was the heart of the Memphis Grizzlies during the most successful franchise career. There, at the beginning of the Grit & # 39; n & # 39; Grind era, and the last one standing when his teammates retired and were injured, and the team fell apart and dismantled. He averaged almost 15 points and 6 assists, with 3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He stayed with the team until the franchise was finally ready to move on and build around Jaren Jackson Jr and whatever comes in the 2019 NBA Draft (Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke).

When he arrived in Utah, there was high hope, and although the team was solid, it was slow to get going while other teams in the Western Conference. For 21 games, Conley averaged 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds, but his efficiency decreased and the team had 12-9, hardly the record many predicted last summer.

During that period, Bogdanovic was the player who advanced in the scoring column. Once again, he improved his average performance, from 18 points last season to 19.9 in the first 21 games, and helped keep the team above .500.

However, on December 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Mike Conley suffered a hamstring injury that would knock him out of play for five games, but then aggravated him by trying to return on December 17 against the Orlando Magic.

Without Conley, the Jazz are 13-3, and since the point guard has been out, Bogdanovic has increased his score to 20.4 points per game, including a silly statistic against the New Orleans Pelicans last week from 35 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 blocks and 0 steals.

















His defense is not yet excellent: he is a sieve or is aggressive and fouls, but Utah is one of the most stingy teams in the league, allowing only 105.5 points per game. They also have one of the best shot blockers in the league that roam the paint in Rudy Gobert, and the Jazz system is synchronized enough for the team to always spin quickly.

Bogdanovic's appearance when Conley returns is an unknown. However, one thing for which the owner has been praised for a long time is not to complain. If your shots are reduced, or the system is different, you will not hear anything from it.

There is also a great possibility that Jazz will only tune in more. Since the fall of Conley, Utah's opponents have not been exactly the best in the league. The team has played twice against the Orlando Magic, the Charlotte Hornets, the Detroit Pistons, the Chicago Bulls, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors. They have still defeated the LA Clippers, but the losses to the LA Lakers, Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder are a more accurate reflection of the Jazz's position.

















That does not harm Bogdanovic. His points, rebounds and assists are all highs of his career, and Utah has needed him to improve his game. The team will need it to continue this progression if they want to beat the Washington Wizards, especially if Bradley Beal is back, and make a load towards the playoffs. But that is something this officer has done throughout his career.

