Will the United States stay with Taiwan? The | U.S

The emphatic re-election of Tsai Ing-Wen sent a clear message that Taiwan rejects China's plans for reunification with the island.

It was a notable change for the president whose party suffered great losses in the local elections just a year ago.

However, months of anti-government protests in nearby Hong Kong boosted their campaign as younger voters appeared to have been galvanized by police scenes taking strong action against protesters.

Tsai warned that Taiwan’s democratic rights must be preserved. The island has its own army, currency and a passport accepted by most countries. Crucially, however, it does not have a seat in the United Nations.

Only 15 countries fully recognize the democratic government of Taiwan and the United States is not one of them, but Washington is the island's most important ally and business partner.

So how could Beijing respond to the victory of Tsai Ing-Wen, who gives him a second term?

And how far is the United States prepared to defend Taiwan?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Joseph Cheng – retired professor of political science at the City University of Hong Kong

Andy Mok – senior researcher at the Center for China and Globalization

Drew Thompson, visiting researcher at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and former US Department of Defense official. UU.

Source: Al Jazeera News