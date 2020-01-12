Will Meghan McCain leave her sight amid explosive discussions with her co-stars?

%MINIFYHTML8b3ed72707990395d2fecc5dea8c6e479% %MINIFYHTML8b3ed72707990395d2fecc5dea8c6e4710%

Meghan McCain has had many conflicts with her co-stars of The View on the air and now, it is rumored that the arguments have really caused a "tension,quot; between them. But does that mean that Meghan will leave the program or not?

The conservative is known for how passionately she defends her positions and, therefore, the public of the program has not been too surprised by the fact that she and the other cast members have been at war for their divergent ideals in the program lately.

Meghan, who is the daughter of the late John McCain, often does not agree with the other ladies on a multitude of political issues and, although it is often closed by her much more progressive co-hosts, that does not mean she will leave The View soon. .

%MINIFYHTML8b3ed72707990395d2fecc5dea8c6e4711% %MINIFYHTML8b3ed72707990395d2fecc5dea8c6e4712%

An internal report states that she is good at handling conflicts and will not let the constant stress of the disputes push her out of the program.

The source tells HollywoodLife that ‘The tension between Meghan and her other co-hosts is as real as it seems, but using the word,quot; hate "that has been released would be a bit strong. No one could hang out after the show is over or have dinner and lunch together afterwards, but hating someone, as has been said, simply doing their job would be an exaggeration. Whoopi and the gang also know how to separate everything when necessary, although things could get hot. "

Ad

"Since everyone has different points of view, it is exaggerated under lights and cameras quickly and things become really volatile quickly and that is not something easy to handle or tolerate for anyone even though it could be a good television." He went on to share with the media.



Post views:

0 0