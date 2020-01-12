Why Kevin Stefanski will be great for the Browns offense, from a better Baker Mayfield to a happier Odell Beckham Jr.

%MINIFYHTMLb945de198625d7a7a275d1fc1f2e60ac9% %MINIFYHTMLb945de198625d7a7a275d1fc1f2e60ac10%

The Browns once again have an offensive mentality with the hiring of Kevin Stefanski as the 18th coach in franchise history. Stefanski, 37, replaces fired Freddie Kitchens, who was 6-10 in his only season as a Cleveland coach after being promoted as an offensive coordinator.

Stefanski is eight years younger than kitchens, but there are other key differences. He is a product of the Ivy League (Penn) raised in Philadelphia that steadily climbed the ladder with the Vikings for three head coaches for more than 15 years, ending as an offensive coordinator under Mike Zimmer. It comes from the West Coast offensive school, while Kitchens, a former Alabama QB, was prepared on the pass offense in the Bruce Arians camp.

Browns find a new rock for Stefanski's offensive

Since Minnesota scored just 10 points and struggled to move the ball in Saturday's divisional loss to the 49ers, Stefanski's last game with the team, the immediate reaction could lead to the belief that Cleveland is heading for greater disappointment and dysfunction.

But the Vikings would not have recovered from an unstable and inefficient offensive season of 2018 and would have reached the playoffs without Stefanski, who replaced John DeFilippo at the end of last year. Given what he gave to the Vikings and what the Browns need, here is why Stefanski can help Cleveland meet expectations after the frustration of 2019.

Kevin Stefanski will make Baker Mayfield more efficient.

In his first season with the Vikings in 2018, mainly with DeFilippo, quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​earned a solid rating of 99.7. But for a great deep-ball pitcher, given the Vikings' offensive line and the limitations of the running game (without a healthy Dalvin Cook) that season, Cousins ​​had his lowest yards by attempt 7.1 since becoming a starter. .

Go to 2019, when Cousins ​​had a full season with Stefanski in the latter's elevated role. The Vikings did more to improve their pass protection and execute the blockade, and Cook again dominated as a return feature. Cousins ​​enjoyed the best season of his career, throwing a 6 INTs under his career, with an easy score of 107.4 while raising his yards by attempt to 8.1.

Baker Mayfield



Mayfield, in two seasons with kitchens calling the plays, scored 85.9 to 7.2 yards per attempt. He has thrown 35 interceptions in 29 starts. He was fired 40 times last season. You need a better guardianship to balance the short to intermediate with more calculated and effective shots in the deep field.

You can bet that the new GM of the team, working together with Stefanski, will make updating the line with better sports blockers a priority. And despite how good the Browns ground game was last season, it is now set to better complement Mayfield in 2020.

Kevin Stefanski will make the Browns offense more about Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Cousins ​​threw only 3,603 yards in 2019, because between Cook, rookie Alexander Mattison and Mike Boone, the Viking runners accounted for 2,488 yards since the scrimmage and 17 TDs. Cook averaged 22 touches per game and caught 53 of his 63 goals, responding well to the zone blocking concepts of assistant coach / offensive advisor Gary Kubiak.

The Browns did well to feed Chubb, giving him an average of 22 touches per game, which turned 1,772 yards per scrimmage. During his eight games, Kareem Hunt caught 37 of 44 goals (5.5 per game) to complement Chubb as a catcher.

Lead blocks from Kareem Hunt for Nick Chubb



With all the attention put on the roller coaster that involved Mayfield's high-profile open receivers and disappointment in the tight end linked to David Njoku's wrist injury, when Chubb and Hunt were fed, the Browns positioned themselves to Win games Zimmer promoted Stefanski because he wanted a greater commitment to the race to take pressure off Cousins ​​and provide his defense with real complementary football.

Stefanski stood out for staying firm in the race, but also for maintaining aggressiveness in the air game when necessary.

Kevin Stefanski will know what to do with the closed wings of the Browns.

The Vikings did not have wide receiver Adam Thielen for six games in 2019. The natural pivot, without a third option consisting of the wideout behind Thielen and Stefon Diggs, was to incorporate the tight end: more veteran Kyle Rudolph and some rookie Irv Smith Jr. – in the air game. Rudolph, still an athletic and tough catcher to defend at age 30, became massive in the red zone through the TD's overtime winner of the game against the Saints in the wild card round.

Ktichens wanted more of the Browns' closed wings, namely Njoku, but the reality is that the Arians pass system struggles to incorporate the position: see Arians get limited returns from O.J. Howard in Tampa Bay. Between Rudolph and Smith, the Vikings got 75 catches for 678 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Njoku and Demterius Harris, Travis Kelce's former endorsement with the Chiefs, will be more basic than the later ones with Stefanski designing plays that use his athletics. In turn, that will allow Mayfield to extend the ball with greater natural efficiency.

Kevin Stefanski has experience in managing powerful receivers such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Diggs and Thielen expressed their share of frustrations while working on the offensive with Stefanski and Cousins. Diggs did it with mischief, and Thielen wasn't afraid to call Cousins ​​publicly.

Now Stefanski inherits two well-established and accomplished veterans as his new 1-2 hit in the position, with Landry as the safe road runner across the field, to the Thielen, and Beckham playing the role of the sometimes mercurial swift. Deep threat, to the Diggs.

Landry and Beckham suffered severe injuries to be as productive as possible in 2019, but it was understandable that they would bother when they disappeared from the game plan. The kitchens never knew how to balance the unique skills of both players.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry



Stefanski got Diggs to respond with more big plays despite fewer goals. After catching 102 passes for 1,021 yards and 9 touchdowns in 149 goals last season, Diggs in 2019 "fell,quot; to 63 catches for 1,130 yards in 94 goals in 15 games. He had a mark of 17.9 yards per reception for his deep connection with Cousins.

When Thielen was not paralyzed, he was on par with his previous consistency, scoring 6 TD for essentially 8 healthy games. It was the key objective of the red zone and the third attempt again. Stefanski pressed the right buttons by touching the strengths of his receivers, even when he adjusted his volume to adapt to a more balanced attack, as the Vikings went from 64.4 percent of the time to 51.7 percent.

The Browns were already heading in this direction, spending 59.6 of the time in 2019. Stefanski will ensure that Beckham and Landry can face each other with maximum results.

The Browns were dangerous on paper last season, but Kitchens was overwhelmed trying to make the best use of weapons. Pass protection was sometimes bad for Mayfield, but it was also tentative with his decision making, trying to force the problem without identity or flow into the offense.

Stefanski got the job because the Browns have confidence in him to get the best of his players. From a schematic point of view, it is clear that he is capable of doing so.