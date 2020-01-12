Who is Matt LaFleur? Meet the young coach of the Packers

%MINIFYHTMLf8214be986a28f12914df997627e1d689% %MINIFYHTMLf8214be986a28f12914df997627e1d6810%

Freshman Matt LaFleur has the opportunity to lead the Green Bay Packers to a division victory in the playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

It's the last challenge in what has been a successful match with two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers. That relationship between the quarterback and the coach was the focus for much of 2019, as the Packers achieved a 13-3 record and won the NFC North for the first time since 2016.

So who is Matt LaFleur? We take a closer look at the head coach.

LaFleur replaced Mike McCarthy as Packers head coach on January 8, 2019

He became one of the five main coaches in NFL history to win at least 13 games in his first season leading a team

He is out of Sean McVay's training tree, but his experience is detailed in college and the NFL

It looks like Ryan Reynolds. Do you see the resemblance?

Matt LaFleur's age: How old is the Packers coach?

LaFleur, 40, is one of four coaches under 40 in the NFL. LaFleur turned 40 on November 14, 2019. Kyle Shanahan of San Francisco is a month younger and Kliff Kingsbury of Arizona turned 40 in August. Matt Nagy and Adam Gase are 41 years old.

Of course, Rams Sean McVay, 33, is the youngest coach in the NFL.

LaFleur was 11 when Bill Belichick trained his first game as head coach with the Cleveland Browns in 1991.

Matt LaFleur's wife, children and family life

LaFleur is married to his wife BreAnne, and they have two children named Luke and Tye, who are 5 and 7 years old, respectively.

LaFleur's father, Dennis, played in central Michigan and was a long time assistant for the Chippewas.

Matt's brother, Mike, is the air game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

Matt LaFleur's relationship with Aaron Rodgers

This was over analyzed during the preseason and in the regular season, especially after LaFleur and Rodgers had different views on joint practices with Texans in August.

LaFleur and Rodgers also had a heated exchange on the bench in Week 2 against the Vikings.

"It was no big deal," Rodgers said later. "I can't say we were screaming how much we love each other, but we definitely weren't loving each other."

Rodgers has been learning the LaFleur offense all season. The QB recorded modest totals for its standards in the regular season: 250 yards per game, 26 touchdowns, 4 INT, a completion percentage of 62.0 and a passer rating of 95.4.

The Green Bay offense ended the regular season ranked 15 in points per game and 18 in yards per game.

Where is Matt LaFleur from?

LaFleur was born in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, and attended western Michigan for two seasons as an open receiver before transferring to the state of Saginaw Valley.

LaFleur started for three years in Division II of Saginaw Valley State, and the Cardinals had a record of 29-8 and made three playoffs in that period. LaFleur played in the National Indoor Football League for Omaha Beef (2003) and Billings Outlaws (2004).

LaFleur also began his career as a coach at Saginaw Valley State, then spent two seasons as an offensive assistant in central Michigan since 2004-05 before his career as a coach took off.

Matt LaFleur's salary with the Packers

LaFleur's contract with the Packers averages between $ 5 million and $ 5.5 million annually for four years, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Includes a fifth year club option.

Trained Matt LaFleur teams

LaFleur remained primarily in college at the beginning of his career as a coach with periods as a quarterback coach in northern Michigan (2006) and as an offensive coordinator at Ashland (2007).

He made his professional debut as a quality control coach for the Houston Texans (2008-09) before four years as a quarterback coach for the Washington Redskins (2010-13).

LaFleur was the quarterback coach at Notre Dame in 2014. Everett Golson had 29 touchdowns that season, but he also had 14 interceptions for an 8-5 team. LaFleur went to the Atlanta Falcons from there as a 2015-16 quarterback coach.

LaFleur's most publicized training connection was a year with the Rams and McVay in 2017. Los Angeles led the NFL with 29.9 points per game that season. LaFleur was the offensive coordinator of the Titans in 2018, when they placed 27th with 19.4 points per game.

History of the Packers head coach

LaFleur and legendary coach Vince Lombardi, who won five NFL championships with the Packers between 1959 and 1967, are the only Green Bay coaches who have won their first three games at work. Lombardi finished 7-5 in its first season with Green Bay in 1959.

Two other Green Bay coaches have won Super Bowls.

Mike Holmgren had a 9-7 mark in his first season with the Packers, and his relationship with Brett Favre developed. Green Bay won Super Bowl 31 in the fifth season of Holmgren.

McCarthy was 8-8 in his first season with the Packers in 2006 before leading the Packers to the NFC championship game the following season with a 13-3 record. The Packers won Super Bowl XLV in the fifth season of McCarthy, which was Rodgers' second as a starter.