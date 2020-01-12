What channel is Packers vs. today? Seahawks? Time, TV schedule for the NFL divisional playoff game

%MINIFYHTML42ba11cee670600534a865a68064418b9% %MINIFYHTML42ba11cee670600534a865a68064418b10%

The NFL playoff calendar for 2020 brings a unique set of national television broadcasts, with three networks and associated television channels that feature four games over the course of two days in the divisional round. Today's game Packers vs. Seahawks in Green Bay, scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. ET, will be displayed on Fox.

Naturally, the exaggeration around Sunday's divisional confrontation in Green Bay centers on superstar quarterbacks. In addition, the Seahawks and Packers have a rich recent history of incredible games. There is no reason to expect something different this year.

%MINIFYHTML42ba11cee670600534a865a68064418b11% %MINIFYHTML42ba11cee670600534a865a68064418b12%

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers entered Sunday after throwing at least two touchdown passes in each of his last five postseason games. With four more against Seattle, he would tie Peyton Manning (40) for the fourth highest number of postseason touchdown passes in NFL history.

PACKERS vs. SEAHAWKS PICKS:

Against the spread | Direct predictions

His QB counterpart Russell Wilson will probably be the reason why the Seahawks beat the Packers if Seattle really achieves discomfort, but will probably have received help from a couple of new weapons. Runner Marshawn Lynch recorded his tenth postseason career touchdown in victory last week. With at least two touchdowns on the ground on Sunday, Lynch would tie with Terrell Davis (12) and John Riggins (12), a member of the Professional Football Hall of Fame, in the fourth largest number of touchdowns per postseason race in history of the NFL.

In addition, the Seahawks rookie open receiver, D.K. Metcalf led Seattle with 160 yards received and a touchdown last week, the most yards received by a rookie in a single postseason game in the Super Bowl era. With at least 83 receiving yards against Green Bay, Metcalf would beat Torry Holt (242 yards in 1999) for the most postseason receiving yards by a rookie in NFL history.

Below is all the information you need to see Packers vs.. Seahawks on Sunday, including the television channel and start time.

MORE: Complete betting preview for Packers vs. Seahawks

What channel is Packers vs. today? Seahawks?

TV channel (national) : Fox

: Fox TV Channel (Green Bay) : WLUK

: WLUK TV channel (Seattle) : KCPQ

: KCPQ Live broadcast: Yahoo! The | DAZN (in CA)

The No. 1 team in the network will summon the game of the Packers vs.. Sunday's Seahawks on Fox. That means Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call. Erin Andrews and xxx will report from the background, and NFL Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira will explain the arbitration decisions.

For those who can't see Packers vs. Seahawks on television and want to find the game on the radio, the Seattle call can be heard on Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 226, and the Green Bay call can be heard on Sirius channel 83 and channel XM 225

MORE: Watch all NFL and RedZone games in DAZN (Canada only)

Packers vs. Seahawks: what time is the initial serve?

Date : Sunday, January 12

: Sunday, January 12 Start time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Both in our anti-propagation elections and in our direct predictions for the divisional round, Sporting News projected a Packers victory over the Seahawks. Below are the explanations.

Against the spread: the Seahawks made their way to victory against the Eagles, overcoming their wear-based injury better than their opponents. The Packers are mostly healthy and rested. Aaron Rodgers had a season of ups and downs, more stable than spectacular. But the Seahawks' passing race will be limited in their chances of reaching the QB, nor can they cover Davante Adams or Aaron Jones.

Seattle will counterbalance with a lot of Marshawn Lynch and Travis Homer on the ground to install the Russell Wilson field by passing to its open receivers, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf Rodgers and Wilson will enter a duel of passes in Wisconsin, with Rodgers finding familiar magic with a field goal winning a game.

Selection: the packers win 30-27 but fail to cover the difference.

Directly: The Packers, who allowed 120.1 land yards per game in the regular season, are probably not happy to attract the Seahawks' No. 4 ground attack. That makes the division round an ideal time for Green Bay to focus on stopping the race, because even if it advances, it will face another strong team against San Francisco or Minnesota.

As much as we want to make this game about superstar quarterbacks, and Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers will certainly be fun to watch, the most important factor is the injury error, which bites the Seahawks much more than the Packers. While Marshawn Lynch's story is fun, it is also a reminder that Seattle is trying to deploy its power attack without its best power brokers in Chris Carson and C.J. I continued. On the other hand, Rodgers will take advantage of the two creators of mismatches he has in Aaron Jones and Davante Adams, and Green Bay will reach the NFC title in the first season of coach Matt LaFleur.

Selection: Packers 23, Seahawks 17

MORE: Playoff Predictions through Super Bowl 54

NFL playoff calendar: divisional round

Below is the full NFL division playoff calendar for 2020, complete with television channels and live streaming links.

Saturday, January 11

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast Vikings at 49ers 4:35 p.m. ET NBC Yahoo! Titans in the crows 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Yahoo!

Sunday, January 12