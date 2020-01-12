What channel is Chiefs vs. today? Texans? Time, TV schedule for the NFL divisional playoff game

%MINIFYHTMLb9638a84fc7ddfc53215f1ab061899dd9% %MINIFYHTMLb9638a84fc7ddfc53215f1ab061899dd10%

The NFL playoff calendar for 2020 brings a unique set of national television broadcasts, with three networks and associated television channels that feature four games over the course of two days in the divisional round. Today's game Chiefs vs. Texans in Kansas City, scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m. ET, will be displayed on CBS.

This game, it should be obvious, is about star quarterbacks. The clash of Deshaun Watson of Houston (24) and Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City (24), both selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, marks the third match in the divisional round of the playoffs between two minor quarterbacks . of 25 in the Super Bowl era.

%MINIFYHTMLb9638a84fc7ddfc53215f1ab061899dd11% %MINIFYHTMLb9638a84fc7ddfc53215f1ab061899dd12%

HEADS vs. TEXANS PICKS:

Against the spread | Direct predictions

While the Chiefs are in this game thanks to the first-round goodbye they won as the seed number 2 of the AFC, the Texans are here thanks to Watson's heroism. In Houston's overtime victory over Buffalo in the wild card round, Watson completed 20 of 25 pass attempts (80 percent) for 247 yards and one touchdown and added 55 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

If Watson runs for at least 50 yards on Sunday against Kansas City, he will become the first quarterback with at least 50 yards on the ground in three consecutive postseason games in NFL history.

Below is all the information you need to see Chiefs vs.. Texans on Sunday, including the television channel and start time.

MORE: Complete betting preview for Chiefs vs. Texans

What channel is Chiefs vs. today? Texans?

TV channel (national) : CBS

: CBS TV Channel (Kansas City) : KCTV

: KCTV TV Channel (Houston) : KHOU

: KHOU Live broadcast: Yahoo! The | DAZN (in CA)

The Sunday game of Chiefs vs. Texans on Sunday will be summoned by the network's number X team. That means xxx and xxx will be on the call. xxx and xxx will report from the margin, and xxx the NFL rules analyst xxx will explain the arbitration decisions.

For those who can't see Chiefs vs. Texans on television and want to find the game on the radio, the Houston call can be heard on Sirius 82 and XM 226, and the Kansas City call can be heard on Sirius 83 and XM 225.

MORE: Watch all NFL and RedZone games in DAZN (Canada only)

Chiefs vs. Texans: What time is the initial service?

Date : Sunday, January 12

: Sunday, January 12 Start time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Both in our elections against the spread and in our direct predictions for the divisional round, Sporting News projected a victory of the Chiefs over the Texans. Below are the explanations.

Against the spread: the Texans used a strong ball control game plan to defeat the Chiefs 31-24 in the regular season standoff of the teams at Arrowhead Stadium in October. They had the ideal power attack to keep Patrick Mahomes off the field, almost doubling the time of possession. The Chiefs remain vulnerable against the race, but their overall defense has greatly improved since that loss of Week 6.

Texans have no coverage responses for Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce, and Mahomes will be much more efficient than Josh Allen against Houston in the wild card round. On the other hand, look for former Texan Tyrann Mathieu to make a great play against Deshaun Watson to hit the Kansas City ticket for a second consecutive AFC championship game.

Selection: The bosses win 27-14 and cover the spread.

Directly: The Chiefs are the biggest favorites in the divisional round for good reason. Not only are they completely healthy and fresh after their first-round goodbye, but they are riding a good run fueled by the ridiculous arm of Patrick Mahomes and the mismatches that create their goals. Even with J.J. Watt returns to the mix to bother the reigning MVP of the league, Houston will have trouble keeping Kansas City below its average of 28.2 points per game.

The Texans will have to tackle this game the same way they handled their regular season victory over the Chiefs. That ball control strategy led to 192 yards on the ground as a team and a 31-24 victory, and Mahomes was only one third of the game on the field. While the Chiefs' defense has improved dramatically since that Week 6 meeting, it remains vulnerable, especially against a QB like Deshaun Watson. That will keep the game closer than expected, but will not lead to discomfort.

Pick: Chiefs 28, Texans 24

MORE: Playoff Predictions through Super Bowl 54

NFL playoff calendar: divisional round

Below is the full NFL division playoff calendar for 2020, complete with television channels and live streaming links.

Saturday, January 11

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast Vikings at 49ers 4:35 p.m. ET NBC Yahoo! Titans in the crows 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Yahoo!

Sunday, January 12