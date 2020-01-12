West Indies vs Ireland – summary and statistics

The third international one-day century of Evin Lewis ensured that the West Indies completed a 3-0 series sweep over Ireland.

Lewis (102 of 97 balls) lost a ton in the opening game when, in 95 and with the West Indies requiring a race to win, his six attempt bounced off the limit rope and ended undefeated in 99.

But the first game reached three figures in the third and final game of the series, a ball before cupping trying a six game winner, as the hosts reached their DLS-adjusted goal of 197 with 64 deliveries of their remaining 47 revisions remaining in Granada

Lewis managed six four and five six for the West Indies, who had defeated Ireland by five wickets in the first game of the series in Barbados and then surpassed an exciting second game by a wicket in the same place.

Nicholas Pooran (43rd) sealed a blunt victory by pulling Barry McCarthy by four when the West Indies shone in his first ODI series victory in his homeland since he defeated Bangladesh in August 2014.

Hayden Walsh Jr (4-36), Oshane Thomas (3-41) and Roston Chase (2-53) were the most prolific of the West Indies players on Sunday, as Ireland got 203 in 49.1 passes, although Romario Shepherd (one). -34) and Alzarri Joseph (0-37) also participated in an economic performance.

Irish captain Andrew Balbirnie got the highest score with 71 of 93 deliveries, his ninth half-century ODI.

Balbirnie's men will now seek to recover in the three-game T20I series, which begins in Granada on Wednesday with coverage starting at 4:45 p.m. in Sky Sports Cricket.