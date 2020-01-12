Wayne Warren defeats Jim Williams to become the oldest BDO world champion | Darts news





Wayne Warren is the oldest BDO world champion

Wayne Warren won a Welsh final to become the oldest BDO world champion with a 7-4 victory over Jim Williams at the O2 Arena.

The fifth seeded of 57 years lost his countryman 2-0, but grew up in the competition and finally achieved a comfortable victory.

Warren, who also regained a 2-0 deficit to beat former champion Scott Mitchell in the semifinals, held back tears as he became the fourth Welshman to lift the trophy.

"I can't believe it," he told Eurosport. "This is a dream and now I have to make it come true. I did my best throughout the week."

"Playing Jim, we are excellent companions, and I think Jim will be the world champion several times. This could be my last chance."

Williams, the second seed who finished the career of Belgian Mario Vandenbogaerde with a 6-4 semifinal victory, made the best possible start by breaking his opponent in the second leg and followed him with the first of 13 highs while taking the game Opening 3-1.

Warren found a check-out of 131 in the second leg of the second set, but lost three doubles that allowed his opponent to open a 2-0 lead.

Warren reached his third high in the fifth stage of the third set to reduce the deficit and threw for the fourth set. Williams returned to the level but the veteran showed nerves of steel to win the decisive to level the game in 2-2.

Williams led 2-0 in the fifth set, but a determined Warren backed down with three consecutive legs to go to the front for the first time in 3-2.

Williams stopped the rot by hitting the bull to break in the second game of the sixth set that won 3-0 to level the game at halftime.

Warren seemed to benefit more from the break as he backed up with 4-3 and had two darts for a 5-3 lead, but he missed the double eight and Williams entered the level at 4-4.

The veteran then hit the bull crucially to break his opponent and open a 2-0 lead in the ninth set and maintained the courage to take it.

Then, five successive legs took him to the edge as he slid to a 6-4 lead and never seemed to give up his grip.

Williams said: "Obviously I'm gutted, but I couldn't wish for a friendlier guy to win."

"I had a spell towards the end when I lost some concentration and you can't afford to do that against Wayne. It has been around for a long time."

"He was relentless with his game so fair to Wayne."