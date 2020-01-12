Warren Greatrex excited about the future of Keeper Hill | Racing news





Keeper Hill: ran well in defeat at Kempton

Warren Greatrex believes that the future is bright for Keeper Hill after his excellent career in the loss at Kempton.

A narrow winner in his seasonal comeback at Haydock in November, the nine-year-old boy was arrested next time at the Caspian Caviar Gold in Cheltenham the following month.

It seemed that his work was reduced in the official rankings in the second grade of Silviniaco Conti Chase on Saturday, but he served above expectations to fill second place behind the high-class Frodon, hit just over a long and ending by on top of the favorite Top Notch.

Greatrex is considering options on fences and obstacles to its position.

"That should be his best career to date, and I think he has a good one," said the coach of Upper Lambourn.

"We can overcome the obstacles to mix it again, with a Pertemps qualifier in Musselburgh, and beyond is the Melling Chase Degree in Aintree."