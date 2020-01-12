Ville Ben's best team is watching a race before the Gold Cup | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML27646455609ebeccb83b33c029b540ab9% %MINIFYHTML27646455609ebeccb83b33c029b540ab10%

Phil Kirby is confident that Top Ville Ben deserves his entry into the Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners after a decisive victory at Wetherby during Christmas.





Top Ville Ben – entrance to the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup

The eight-year-old boy got into the Rowland Meyrick Chase, having been agonizing before when he seemed to have the Newcastle Test Chase at his mercy.

Its new 164 handicap mark leaves little room to maneuver, so Kirby plans to test its gradual potential in Denman Chase in Newbury or Cotswold Chase in Cheltenham.

"I think he had to have a ticket (in the Gold Cup). We would have been dumb for not putting it, and we'll see how the moment looks closer," Kirby said.

"He will think he will have another career before, either in the Cotswold Chase or in the Denman, and that will make me think."

"If he can defend himself at that level, then he will probably go and take a chance. I don't see any reason why he shouldn't have the chance."

The next Top Ville Ben race will therefore be very informative for everyone.

Kirby added: "We can see if he is a Gold Cup horse this year, and if he is not, we could have a national horse for next year."

"He's going the right way. He probably has to improve another 10 pounds, because he's at 164, but if he reaches 170 then he has a realistic chance."

"The plan will be to execute it if he stands firm in his next career."