Video of the leaks of rapper NBA Youngboy supposedly high in Angel Dust!

Yesterday, his former Yaya Mayweather, daughter of the great boxer Floyd Mayweather, leaked a new NBA Youngboy viral video on social media.

The video shows Youngbot walking in circles, raving, and talking to the wall. Many speculate that the rapper was drugged with some kind of serious narcotic, like Angel Dust.

Here is the video – LINK HERE

The video has many of the rappers that fans are afraid of, and some call their friends and family to organize an intervention.

Angel dust is a powerful drug used for its effects that alter the mind. The drug causes hallucinations, distorted perceptions of sounds and violent behavior.

As a recreational drug, the powder is usually smoked, but it can be taken orally, inhaled or injected. It can also be mixed with cannabis or tobacco.

Adverse effects may include seizures, coma, addiction and an increased risk of suicide.

Chemically, angel dust is a member of the arylcyclohexylamine class, and pharmacologically, it is a dissociative anesthetic.

