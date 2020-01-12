Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish of Aston Villa: their lives in images | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLabfb2d518aa81296d46c6c42d25961419% %MINIFYHTMLabfb2d518aa81296d46c6c42d259614110%









%MINIFYHTMLabfb2d518aa81296d46c6c42d259614111% %MINIFYHTMLabfb2d518aa81296d46c6c42d259614112%







5:08



Aston Villa's partner, Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish, take a look at some of the defining images of their lives and careers

Aston Villa's partner, Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish, take a look at some of the defining images of their lives and careers

Before the clash of Aston Villa against Manchester City, live in Renault Super Sunday, Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish sat with Sky Sports & # 39; Patrick Davison takes a look at some of the defining images of their lives and careers …

& # 39; Merson was my favorite player & # 39;

Grealish: "That's me and my cousin Sean, who actually also had trials here, was a year older than me. Obviously, that's Paul Merson in the middle and that's what we have today, people waiting outside the training camp to take photos,quot;.

"When I was a kid, I used to love Villa as everyone knows, and Merson was my favorite player at the time. He was a favorite of many Villa fans and everyone knew how good he was. We arrived at the training camp and took a picture with everyone , but this was my favorite at that time.

"He was young there, maybe he should be about five years old. He was playing and loved football, he was a fan of Aston Villa and he had a season ticket, but I don't think he was in the academy (Grealish signed for Villa when he was six years.) When you are young, you have a favorite player, who is most likely the best player, and Merson was very well known and an incredible player.

"That was the picture I finished with him. I don't know what my mom was doing even if I dressed in that coat with that hair!"

& # 39; It's our WhatsApp display image! & # 39;

Grealish: "Do you know what is good about this picture? We have a WhatsApp group chat with a lot of guys and this is the picture to show. The group chat is actually called & # 39; Ty & # 39; Mortgages."

Mings: "I don't know what I'm thinking. I have a pen in my hand, there's nobody on the phone, it must have been my photo of Bebo or Facebook or something.

"When I was in finance, I had to take a financial advisor exam to begin the role of mortgage advisor, then I studied it. I wanted to move to hedge funds and other areas of investment banking, that was what I wanted to enter. , so mortgage counseling was just an entrance to finance. At that time, they were my goals and dreams.

"When I was in Yacht and Chippenham, I went to Eastleigh on trial, I went to Hereford when Martin Foyle was a manager and they were under a transfer lien and they couldn't sign me. A month later, I went to Ipswich at random." "

Grealish: "Deep down you thought you could be a footballer?"

A Villa vs Man City Live

Mings: "When I was 15 or 16, of course I thought that, but I was released from Southampton and I knew it was coming because Alex and Oxlade-Chamberlain used to be the only two of the U16 who used to play. For the U15 because we weren't big enough The writing was on the wall.

"I must have attended 10 different clubs when I left Southampton. I finally went back to school to see what happened and entered the league. I was hoping something would come out of that or I would go to the conference to work my way in the leagues, but I Ipswich was a little crazy: it was the right place, the right time and probably also the right manager because I clicked with Mick McCarthy as soon as he saw me play and wanted to sign me.

"I remember being in Ipswich and that he took me out, and I was furious. But he said & # 39; I want to sign & # 39 ;, so I sat on the bench thinking & # 39; oh … what do you mean by that ? & # 39; It was December and I was wondering if you would have to wait for the January transfer window, but then I thought & # 39; of course you don't have to wait for the January transfer window, you play for Chippenham! & # 39 ;

"He took me to his office and asked me what I was doing and who I was, he had never met me or even invited me in. I told him that I worked as a mortgage advisor and he told me & # 39; can you get out of it?" , of course, and I went the next day and quit.

"My last game for Chippenham was against Stourbridge, and the next Saturday I was on the Elland Road team for Ipswich."

"I already played for Yate in the FA Cup,quot;

Mings: "It was when I signed with Ipswich. On Monday I had the trial and at night I returned to Chippenham. On Tuesday, I went to work and quit; on Wednesday, I returned to Ipswich and this was on Thursday, but I did not sign until after the session I trained with the first team and I was breaking my pants because I had not signed and I hoped everything went well.

"I signed an 18-month contract and I think it was actually less money than I earned as a mortgage advisor. I don't remember what it was, but at that moment, I thought & # 39; come on … & # 39 ;, but not He was not in a place to argue. His exact words were "if it works, it works. If it doesn't work, it isn't, it's not a big risk for us. "

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's victory over Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's victory over Burnley in the Premier League

"I made my debut at the end of that season against Burnley, but I was supposed to debut against Villa in the FA Cup, which was maybe a month after that picture was taken. We formed a team and he put me on the line up to left: this was when Villa was in the Premier League, so he was like & # 39; wow & # 39 ;.

"Then I had to go and tell him after training that I played in the FA Cup in August for Yacht against Winchester, so I had to wait until the last game of the season, when they were safe, against Burnley."

& # 39; The best I've done in my career & # 39;

Grealish: "It was probably one of the best years of my life (borrowed in Notts County), I loved it. If people ever ask me what advice I would give to a young player who might be in the Under-17, Under-18 or U19, I would say that if you can and you have the option, ask me for a loan and play because it was one of the best things I did.

"But it wasn't even my choice to be honest. I had a bit of disagreement with the manager here at the time, Paul Lambert, for whom I have the utmost respect for that, it was very good for me, but I fought him and didn't I think he loved me, so he told me he was going to lend me.

"Notts County was at the bottom of League One at the time, so it sent me there. But I didn't look back, I played 37 games and we ended up staying up on the last day of the season. It was honestly the best." I've done it and the best move of my career really. "

& # 39; The call from England took me by surprise & # 39;

Mings: "Obviously it was a very proud day for me, I think I am pointing out to my family there that I was somewhere in the crowd. It's a day when, when you look at the photos from the beginning, it seems like a world away.

"Even this time last year, in the first three weeks of January in Bournemouth, I was training with the U23 and I couldn't get close to the team to think about everything that happened last year and culminating with England was amazing. It's something I'm sure he (Grealish) is not far away. It was an incredible day for my family and even more so for me because when you play football, it comes with the territory where you have ups and downs, but for them and the work they did, they were extremely proud

"It was well documented what happened (racist chants of some sections of Bulgarian fans), but when I see that image, I think of England vs Bulgaria and my debut in England, I don't think of racism. It was not overshadowed for me and not I think that no one who leaves it linked to England thinks it was negative because the way we handled it and the response we showed was important. He highlighted some key problems and there were many positive aspects to take from him. go through the mind. "

Despite being available for England in 2015, Grealish has not yet received a high-level call

Grealish: "I am so desperate (to play for England). All I can do is keep playing well, keep scoring goals, keep getting assists and I hope we go flying around the table. I always remember when they called Tyrone, we talked about all the Training camp and everyone was very happy for him. ”He was told when he entered the training and Ty tried to act a little calm about it, but you could see how happy he was.

"He stressed how much it meant to him and his family and, hopefully, one day in the near future, I could be with him."

Mings: "Then I had to go sit in the car. The first two people I called were my parents and I thought it was a private conversation. I had no idea (they would call me)."

Grealish: "I told him last week that I thought they would call him."

Mings: "I didn't expect it to happen so soon. It was one of my goals for the season, but if I had arrived in October, November or March, I would still have been happy, so it would happen on the first international break, it took me by surprise."

Follow Aston Villa vs Man City with Sky Sports

Aston Villa vs Manchester City is live on Super Sunday from 4pm; Start 4.30pm. Sky sports Customers can watch game clips on the live games blog at the Sky sports Website and application. The highlights will also be published in the Sky sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final beep.