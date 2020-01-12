Tyler Perry reveals he doesn't have a writers room: opinions are divided

Tyler Perry had a history of 2019 when he opened his own film studio based on what used to be a Confederate army base. The man who writes, produces and, sometimes, stars all its content, delighted that there is no room for writers on the set because he has no writers.

Perry rose to fame as he traveled the country as the character of Madea who finally reached the big screen. The success of his film and plays allowed him to give life to other stories through movies, comedies and television series.

Tyler published a video of scripts of his projects with a subtitle that read: ‘WORK ETHICS! Come on. Let's get 2020! "

In the video, he explains: "I don't know if you know this, but all TV shows have a writers room." Most of the time, there are 10 people, 12 or whatever they write on these television shows. Well, I don't have a writers room. Nobody writes any of my works. I write everything Why am I telling you this? I wrote all these scripts for myself in 2019. What is my point? Work ethic! & # 39;

The revelation immediately provoked a debate in the answers section. Some fans felt that he should give other people a chance and mentioned that the reason his content is not as good as it can be is because he is the only writer, while others praised him for his hard work.

‘His work ethic is BIG. But there are definitely many fantastic black writers who could take advantage of the opportunity and salary to work in a writer's room with and for you, "one tweeted.

‘You write all your scripts because you want all the success for yourself. You talk a lot about bringing your own table, but what good is a table if you eat alone? You are not where you are to create opportunities, you are there to say that you are the first to do it, "criticized another.

This social media user added: ‘I appreciate your work ethic. You have worked hard and it was worth it, but I imagine that with all that you have achieved, how it would be for you to have a writers room. There are so many talented black writers who simply need an opportunity. "

‘And many of them stink. Get help, man! Writer's rooms are important for one reason, "said another.

