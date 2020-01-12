Tyga and Kylie get back together – Caught on a date & # 39; secret & # 39 ;! (Photos)

Rapper Tyga and Kylie Jenner are officially back together, according to multiple social media reports.

The two former lovers were seen last night in Los Angeles, in what many call a "secret,quot; date.

The couple met in the Hollywood hotspot, Delilah & # 39; s. Officially, Tyga was there with his sons and Kylie was here with his daughters. But several people at the event have confirmed that Tyga and Kylie spent most of their time together in VIP.

One of the party goers tweeted: "Kylie and Tyga together in VIP all night. Reconciling?"

Another wrote: "Why do I see Tyga and Kylie hanging in VIP?"

When the paparazzi took a picture of him leaving the event through the back door, he had a surprised expression on his face, as if he had been caught with his hands in the dough.

Tyga and his crew quickly ran to his car and drove away quickly.

Kylie left just a few moments later, and went in the same direction, suggesting that the teams joined later for a private party.

Look at Tyga's face when he sees the paparazzi:

And here is Kylie dating her GF: