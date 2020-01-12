TSR Break Ups: 600 Breezy apparently confirms that he and Sky have separated!

We love good watchers, and it's always sad when some of our favorite couples quit smoking. Despite how much they rode for each other in IG, it seems that 600 Breezy and Sky Days are no longer an element.

Just a few days ago, things looked a bit strange when Sky cleared her gram of all the things she and 600, but we weren't sure they had separated yet.

Neither of them had talked about the state of their relationship, until now.

In response to a fan in his comments section, 600 Breezy apparently confirms his breakup and says that Sky couldn't handle his fake relationship on reality television.

Apparently, 600 is part of a reality show on MTV, where it implies that he is involved in another relationship. According to his comment, everything is for the cameras, and it is not quite true!

He says, however, that Sky couldn't handle it, so they decided to quit.

"I just came to MTV basically it seems that I am in another relationship," he says. "Although it was before her, she couldn't handle that, so I finished it."

The program had been prerecorded, apparently before Sky and 600 joined.

Do you think Sky could have been exaggerating, Roomies? Would you like to see them solve it?