Tsai faces turbulent waters of China after the collapse of elections in Taiwan | Taiwan News

Taipei, Taiwan – Electoral policy in Taiwan has long reverberated in the narrow body of water that is perhaps one of the largest political and ideological divisions in the world.

On Saturday, Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected as president of Taiwan with 57 percent of the vote, a record high. Almost three out of four of the electorate of 19 million voters voted.

The Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) of Tsai also managed to retain its majority in the 113-seat legislature, giving Tsai the freedom to boost its agenda in its last four-year term beginning May 20.

For most observers, both in Taiwan and abroad, the result was as predicted, and the US Secretary of State praised the elections as proof that Taiwan "is a force for good."

Across the strait, however, Beijing took it as a punch in the stomach.

The state media blamed the "political forces against China,quot; for the re-election of Tsai and described their victory as a threat to the "peaceful development of relations across the Strait."

Since the nationalists lost the civil war to the communists in 1949 and withdrew to Taiwan as the Republic of China, Beijing has considered the island as a renegade province that would eventually return to the fold.

& # 39; Dry mango & # 39;

Over the years, China's nationalist friends have been seen more as partners by communist rulers on the continent, while the national DPP has become enemies in favor of independence.

The president of China, Xi Jinping, pressured Tsai from the moment of his election in 2016 and in a New Year speech in 2019 he unveiled an approach of & # 39; a country, two systems & # 39; for the reunification that worried people in Taiwan, especially when protests began in Hong Kong. June (File: Mark Schiefelbein / Pool via Reuters)

Shortly after Tsai was first elected in 2016, although it maintained the status quo had not changed, China began pressuring Taiwan. Tourists from mainland China were forbidden to travel across the strait, and their diplomatic allies pressed to change Taiwan's loyalty to the People's Republic of China. Tsai called it & # 39; dollar diplomacy & # 39 ;.

Just a year ago, in a New Year's speech to the Taiwanese, the president of China, Xi Jinping, revealed his plan to introduce & # 39; a country, two systems & # 39; for the island, following the framework in which the British colonial Hong Kong returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.

The proclamation of Xi helped to change the electoral dynamics and focused on the survival of Taiwan. "Dry mango,quot;, a homophonic pun that belied the heaviness of "the fear of losing one's nation,quot; soon became popular, especially among young voters.

Taiwan election seen as referendum on China's influence

And then, in June, protests broke out in Hong Kong, shaking many people in Taiwan.

"It's very real, since Beijing's design for Taiwan is very clear," Ching Cheong, a veteran observer from China based in Hong Kong, told Al Jazeera, observing the elections in Taipei.

"However, Tsai persuasively used Hong Kong in his campaign, telling his voters that Taiwan's democracy is what Hong Kong protesters fight for."

& # 39; Safeguard Taiwan & # 39;

Even if Beijing harbored any hope, this election represented the resigned resignation to "one country, two systems,quot;, even by Tsai's main rival, Han Kuo-yu, of the Nationalist Party.

Campaigning for his appeal as a common man with a touch of Trump, Han shot himself in the foot from the beginning as he approached Chinese communist officials and later supported Hong Kong's repression against protesters.

But he soon grimaced: "One country, two systems,quot; in Taiwan would only be possible "on my body."

They have lost a lot even at their base in the southern industrial city of Kaohsiung, where he was elected mayor at the end of 2018.

Supporters of Han Kuo-yu, the candidate for the KMT or Nationalist Party favorable to China. Even Han finally distanced himself from China during the campaign (Ng Han Guan / AP Photo)

The elections began in Taiwan only in 1996, and the dictatorship is still engraved in the vivid memories of most voters with martial law under nationalists ending only in 1987.

The loosening of the control of the nationalists has led to a flourishing of a vibrant political culture, everything goes with almost 300 parties, from grandparents to the Youtubers. Almost 20 matches played this election.

The election campaign is characteristically bombastic and bustling. The candidates organized demonstrations of "building momentum,quot; to ignite crowds.

The Chinese government defends the principle of a China and opposes "# Taiwan independence ". The shared consensus of the global community on the principle of a China will not change: Chinese FM https://t.co/snI0nMydRC https://t.co/7mAykqiEv7 – Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 12, 2020

At the Tsai demonstration on the eve of election day, millions of supporters crowded on the boulevard in front of the Presidential Hall Square singing "cold garlic,quot; (almost homophone of "being elected,quot;).

But in the sea of ​​lime green flags (the color of the party), some black banners stood out.

"I hope that the lessons that Hong Kongers learned through blood and tears tell his conscience to protect Taiwan," read one.

As the crowd came out, they shouted in solidarity: “Taiwan, add oil! Hong Kong, add oil! "

Balancing act

The Taiwanese have followed the half year of protests in Hong Kong with intense interest.

"The recent chaos in Hong Kong was a clear reaffirmation for Taiwanese that unification in Beijing's terms, and always will be in Beijing's terms, would entail undeniable costs for their political freedoms," J. Michael Cole, a The principal investigator based in Taipei of the Taiwan Global Institute in Washington DC, told Al Jazeera.

"The Taiwanese do not need Hong Kong to know that, but developments there have certainly underlined the effects of subsuming one's sovereignty in the central government of Beijing."

Tsai supporters did not hide their opposition to China (Ritchie B Tongo / EPA)

Political experts differ as to how far Tsai benefited from Hong Kong's continued struggle to reverse his party's fortune after a stinging defeat in the 2018 local elections. But they all agreed that Hong Kong has become the new challenge in relationships across the Strait.

At least hundreds, if not thousands, of Hong Kong protesters have sought refuge on the island, where a support network has emerged mainly thanks to the strength of civil society. Tsai has repeatedly said it will not push for refugee legislation to help handle the exodus.

But with his re-election, the pressure on his administration is expected to increase, especially since there seems to be little chance of Beijing backing over Hong Kong.

If Tsai does not act, he risks losing his base.

"This will harm the reputation of the DPP and the vote of young people," said Lev Nachman, a PhD candidate in political science at the University of California Irvine, specializing in social movements in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

But if she does something to help Hong Kong's exiles, then she risks fanning Chinese anger.

"If Beijing began to consider Taiwan as a springboard from which Hong Kong activists seek to destabilize & # 39; (the city) or China itself, Beijing could decide to retaliate against Taiwan, a turn of events that would undermine the national security of Taiwan. " said Cole.

One thing is certain in Tsai's second term: the new solidarity between Hong Kong and Taiwan will mean tougher waves in already agitated political waters.