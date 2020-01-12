Trick Daddy Busted for DUI and possession of cocaine

Instagram

The hip-hop star is placed in police custody after police suspected he was driving under the influence and found cocaine residues in his car when he stopped.

Hip Hop Veteran Daddy Trick He has been arrested after being stopped by police after being found asleep behind the wheel.

The star was arrested early on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the morning when he told officers he was coming from a club and had just left someone at home, according to TMZ.

Although the Florida native told authorities that he had only had a couple of drinks hours earlier, the officers told the publication that he had bloodshot eyes and difficulty speaking, so they tested sobriety in the field.

He was later arrested, and when police transported him to a nearby jail, he allegedly refused to offer a breath sample to determine how much alcohol was in his system.

Then things got worse for the rapper. I'm a thug, whose real name is Maurice Young, since the officers found a dollar bill with what they thought was cocaine residue inside.

His bail for the cocaine charge was set at $ 5,000, with another $ 1,000 per DUI.

This is not the first time he was arrested for cocaine: he was also booked in April 2014, when police went to his home in Florida and found a gram of the illegal substance on his bedside table and a 9 mm gun under Pillow.

He was later rescued, after being accused of possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted criminal, and driving with a suspended license.