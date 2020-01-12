Trick Dad seen back at his Miami restaurant after arrest

Roommates, it seems that everything is fine with Trick Daddy after his recent arrest in Miami on January 11th. Only a few hours later, Trick was seen back in his restaurant with a smile as he stopped and took photos with fans.

As we reported earlier, Trick Daddy was arrested in Miami after local police responded to a call about a driver in a dark Range Rover that hit the traffic signals and passed red lights. As he approached Trick's vehicle, the officer said he "seemed to be asleep behind the wheel."

According to reports, after he woke up, Trick Daddy admitted to the officer that he had had at least five drinks earlier in the night while he was at a local nightclub. He also stated that he had taken someone home and then headed home. The police report indicates that Trick Daddy had "talk dragged, bloodshot eyes, watery and glassy, ​​and that the officer smelled of alcohol on his breath." In addition, after he agreed to take a field sobriety test, he finally failed her.

Trick was transported to the Hammocks district police station, and that was when authorities found cocaine inside a dollar bill while he was emptying his belongings. Trick Daddy's bail was set at $ 5,000 for the cocaine possession charge and $ 1,000 for driving under the influence charge.

We are not sure how long he remained in jail after the arrest, but it was definitely less than 24 hours because the video he posted on his Instagram stories in his restaurant was the same day he was picked up.

We wonder if this will be shown in "Love & Hip Hop Miami,quot;, which has just started its new season with Trick Daddy.

